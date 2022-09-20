6 Drop Earrings to Look Elegant at a Dinner Party

Our love for earrings dates back to the 3rd century BCE! In fact, apart from studs and hoops, you can also find drop earrings which were worn throughout Ancient History. Back then, drop earrings featuring 3 main styles of pendants: an inverted pyramid or a cone, a snail or a spiral, and a boat or a moon. From the 4th century CE onwards, a more elaborate style became prominent, with various drop earrings designs being crafted.

Today, you’re spoilt for choice when you explore dangle or drop earrings in diamonds and gemstones online. They come in endless designs, metal combinations, and gemstone cuts. Thanks to the evolution of fashion, you can now find drop earrings to suit almost any occasion, even a dinner party. Such an event calls for a polished, elegant look without overdoing the accessories. Keeping that in mind, here are 6 drop earrings to check out for your next dinner party.

1. Diamond Twist Drop Dangle Earrings

Has your boss invited you to a dinner party at home? It is best to keep the look classy, albeit with a hint of bling. So, put on your best LBD, and tie your hair in a stylish updo for a formal look, and to ensure that the hair doesn’t hide the bling on your ears. Now, wear a pair of sterling silver twist drop earrings in black and white diamonds. Put on a pair of black heels and carry a neutral-colored handbag. You will steal the spotlight at the dinner.

2. Jonquil Teardrop Drop Earrings

Want to go vintage? That can be ideal for an invitation to your in-laws’ dinner party. The look would be minimal yet impressive. Choose the colors of your outfit and accessories to match apale yellow pallette. Wrap yourself in a silk halterneck long dress. Style it with a pair of sterling silver jonquil teardrop drops hanging from small cubic zirconia. You can also wear a very sleek bangle to embellish the exposed wrist subtly. And you will be done.

3. Angel Wing Diamond Dangle Drop Earrings

Say, it’s a Labor Day weekend barbeque with your office colleagues. The theme is the celebration of empowerment. So, an ideal fashion accessory could be white gold diamond angel wing drop earrings. Angel wings are symbolic of liberation, strength, and empowerment. You can sport the earrings with a full-sleeve dressy top and pencil skirt. Keep your hair open and the make-up neutral. Finish off with a pair of stiletto heels.

4. Cubic Zirconia Cross Drop Earrings

You might be prepping for a dinner party with close friends – maybe to binge-watch a show or movies or to celebrate a birthday. Then, there’s no harm in being bold and dazzling with your appearance. So, sport a pair of yellow gold cubic zirconia cross drops. They can go well with your favorite sequin dress. Open your hair, split it in the middle, and tuck one side behind your ear. That way, you will look chic. Put on a pair of shimmery heels for the finishing touch, and you’ll be ready to slay!

5. Topaz Pear Drop Earrings

You’re meeting your loved ones after a long time, and the family has thrown a grand dinner party. You need to level up your bling while also looking elegant. So, pair rose gold drop earrings in pear-cut London blue and white topaz with a velvet maxi dress. You will look simply gorgeous.

6. Infinity Diamond Drop Dangle Earrings

Say, your neighbors get together for a potluck dinner. This could be a good occasion to sport a minimal look with a touch of grace. So, pair infinity diamond drop earrings in yellow gold over brass with a solid-colored boat-neck dress. The neckline keeps your style a little formal, while the infinity signs look charming.

