5 Ways to Always Be Yourself And Live Happily

The world we live in has become relatively fast-paced. It is pretty easy to lose yourself in the maddening crowd. It is human nature to try and melt in the crowd because going against the tide takes a lot of courage and effort, and most people back away from that. But to live a happy life, you must not lose yourself in trying to become a part of the crowd.

If you try to become someone else in your quest to have a happy life, sorry to break the news, but you will never be happy. True happiness begins from you, as many ‘be yourself’ quotes would have told you. You could also go through various essay examples. These “this I believe essay examples” will further prove this point. Trying to change for the better is not the same as changing for others. When you change yourself to be better, that is an improvement, which is an essential part of life.

In this article, we will look at some ways you can ensure to be true to yourself and live your best life.

Learn More about Yourself

The first step to happiness is self-discovery. Learn about yourself: what makes you happy, what makes you sad, what things you are not fond of, etc. Many people continue to live as mere doers: they don’t think or reflect upon themselves. Such lives are shallow, and they have no meaning. You cannot be yourself until you learn what makes you, YOU.

Appreciate Who You Are

Once you learn about yourself, take time to appreciate yourself. You might have grown up amidst many negative comments, which have made you question your self-worth. But don’t dwell on them. Before others can appreciate you, you need to be able to appreciate yourself. Accept that you have always tried to be the best version of yourself.

Stop Being Negative about Yourself

It is very easy to pick flaws within oneself. It is one of the most common self-destructive habits that people have: nitpicking each aspect of themselves. To be yourself, you need to accept yourself as you are, with all your flaws and imperfections. Be kind to yourself, and forgive your past self for any mistakes that it might have made. People habitually beat themselves up over the smallest of things, like something they said among their university peers or something they did at a restaurant; it’s okay to make mistakes because to err is human.

Learn from Your Mistakes

Just because you made mistakes in the past doesn’t mean that you need to make them again. If you beat yourself up for making mistakes, the most significant step you can take is to learn from your mistakes. Since you know your mistakes the best, you can figure out what led you to make those mistakes. This would help you work on those habits and behaviors and avoid such errors in the future.

Don’t Worry About How Others View You

A common mistake that people usually make is thinking about what others will think about them. Man is a social being and wishes to exist as a part of society. But to be a part, they often try too hard to blend in. Often, they worry about how people are going to view them. But here is the thing. It shouldn’t matter because those people don’t care. The human brain suffers from the ‘limelight syndrome’, meaning that it thinks that everyone is looking at them. But that’s not true, because people are too busy living their own lives to notice someone else’s life.

Conclusion

It is best to start these practices early; people begin too late to be themselves. As a college student, you might find all these “tacky” or “boring”, but these practices will benefit you greatly in the future. No education system will teach you all these because these aren’t things that can be taught. It would be best if you learned these on your own. These might seem obvious at first, but when you get to apply them to your life, you will realize that these are things that most people don’t do.









