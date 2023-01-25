5 Tips for Increasing the Comfort of Your Home Office

Working from a non-cozy home office results in discomfort and restlessness, impacting your mood, and focus and ultimately minimizing productivity. Nonetheless, a comfortable space enables you to work more efficiently and makes you more productive. It even makes you enjoy your work more. Finding ways to boost your home office’s comfort might seem challenging. However, the following tips can help increase the comfort of your home office.

1. Find an ergonomic office desk

An ergonomic office desk is meant to reduce the time you spend sitting throughout a working day. Sitting for long hours can be detrimental to your health, increasing blood pressure, raising blood sugar, and resulting in excess fat around the waist. It also increases the risk of dying from cancer or cardiovascular diseases. Instead of remaining seated for several hours, you can raise your desk’s level to work in a standing position.

A sit-stand desk can help you achieve this. It allows you to switch between standing and sitting throughout your working hours, ensuring you don’t remain in the same position for too long. Sit-stand desks ease the musculoskeletal strain by offering proper support as you type on the keyboard or switch between paper and computer work. You can shop for sit-stand office desks at Desky or any other store near you.

2. Add a clever storage solution

If your office desk isn’t large enough to provide space for your stuff, look for a storage solution to help keep your office organized and free of clutter. A file cabinet would be a good option because it allows you to keep all your paperwork and documents in a designated spot away from the desk where you can accidentally spill something on them. A bookcase will do if you have less paperwork and more desk accessories and books. This will add an element of sophistication to your home office. Also, having an area nearby to showcase your items increases overall comfort.

3. Invest in convenient office accessories

Office accessories are an excellent way to boost your comfort and productivity. Various accessories offer varying levels of comfort. A keyboard tray, standing stool, footrest, computer or laptop stand, and an anti-fatigue mat can help boost your physical comfort. If you’re looking for emotional comfort, scented candles, artwork, plants, family portraits, and travel souvenirs can do the trick. You can also use these items as décor to personalize your home office.

4. Look for an ergonomic office chair

Ergonomic office chairs have specific features that differentiate them from standard chairs. They keep you sitting upright instead of slouching and support your lower back, shoulders, neck, thighs, and hips.



Sitting and moving correctly ensures oxygen enters the muscles and boosts blood flow to your brain, increasing your focus and keeping you organized. A fully ergonomic office chair should have an adjustable headrest, armrests, backrest, seat height, seat depth, a comfortable cushion, lumbar support, and the ability to swivel.

5. Consider good lighting

The quality of your home office lighting can impact your productivity and comfort. Natural lighting would be the best, but if you don’t have much of it, invest in artificial lights. Use lampshades to avoid working under direct overhead light glare. When choosing home office lighting, watch out for shadows and consider layering your lighting for proper illumination.

Endnote

Office comfort directly impacts productivity. Use these tips to increase your home office’s comfort.