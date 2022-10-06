How To Create Zones In Your Home That Will Help You Boost Your Remote Work Productivity

Working from home can make finding the right space for your work and personal lives tricky. It is important to keep some separation between the two to ensure that the lines between work and home don’t get blurred. Zoning your home can be an excellent way to achieve this. Zoning means separating your home into set places for different activities.

You create zones in the home by grouping certain items and furniture in set places. Zoning can be particularly useful for people with no home office and who need to carve out a place for work in a room with another function, like a living room or bedroom.

Start With A Plan

The first thing you’ll need to do when zoning your home is to make a plan. You should consider the different functions that each room serves and note the space available to ensure that you make the best possible use of all areas. This is particularly essential for rooms with multiple functions, like kitchens and living rooms.

Make a list of the different uses for each room and think about how much space you’ll need for each. For instance, the living room could have a place to relax with family, an area for crafts and hobbies, and working space. It’s vital to ensure that there is enough space available for all the zones you want to make to avoid the area feeling or looking cluttered.

Redo Your Flooring

If you have the money, redoing your flooring can be an excellent way to make zoning work. Flooring can designate different areas of the home and can help you get into the right mindset for whatever you’re using them for. If you work from your living room, you could consider installing a hardwood flooring section to designate your working space. The rest of the room could be carpeted to show that that is an area for relaxation and comfort.

Select The Right Lighting

Lighting is another excellent way to show the different zones in your home. For work, you’ll need bright clear light to see your work, while other areas may benefit from softer mood lighting. You can use lamps to achieve this, placing them strategically to show where zones begin and end.

A desk lamp can be ideal for a working space, allowing you to move the lighting you need around to suit your work. At the end of the working day, you can switch off the lighting in your working area as a physical reminder to stop working and start relaxing.

Invest In Plenty Of Storage

Storage is another critical element for zoning, as it ensures that your multifunctional space doesn’t become cluttered. It can also prevent items from one zone from making their way into another. To maximize space, it is best to look for storage that serves multiple purposes in your home. Seats with built-in storage, under-desk storage, and bookcases can all be excellent multifunctional storage spaces.

Create Space For Your Morning Routine

Our morning routines can make a massive difference in how well we start our working day. This is equally true whether you’re working from home or going into the office. It is important to have enough time in the mornings to wake up fully and mentally prepare for the day ahead.

If you’re working from home, jumping out of bed, and heading straight for the computer to get started for the day can be tempting. This is understandable but can actually make it harder for you to concentrate and be productive throughout the day. Instead, designating an area for your morning routine can be ideal. You can find some great advice on how to use your environment to get the most out of working in the morning from the experts over at Branch.

Make Use Of Corner Spaces

Most homes have at least one or two corners that are being under-utilized. This is most common in areas like the bedroom or living room. It is a good idea to have a plan for these spaces so that you make the most of the room available in your home.

Corners can be excellent spots for an office zone or work area for a hobby or craft. If you choose a corner zone for your work, it is best to choose one with plenty of natural sunlight. Avoid placing your desk facing a wall, as this might not create the best environment for productivity.

Utilize Rugs

If you can’t replace the flooring to help create zones, a great and cost-effective option can be to use rugs. You could look for rugs that will suit the tone of the different zones in your home that are made of materials that will benefit the various uses. For instance, in the main living area, you could invest in a thick, warm, and comfortable rug in a bright or relaxing color. For the working area, you could use a hardier rug that can handle the wear and tear of an office chair.

Use Room Dividers

Room dividers can be another great way to show the zones in your home. You can use many things as room dividers, like hanging curtains, open bookshelves, or even plants. You should factor in the size of the room when selecting room dividers, as they may make smaller spaces feel cramped and cluttered. Room dividers can be great for multifunctional rooms, as they allow everyone to use the room at the same time without distracting one another.

Change The Fragrance

Scent can make a massive difference to a space and help you get into the right mindset for whatever you’re using your zoned areas for. This can be particularly beneficial for those working from home, as the scents can help you focus on work or relax after a long day. You could consider investing in a reed diffuser, scented candles, or room sprays to help fill the space with the right scent.

For mornings working from home, you could use a refreshing and energizing scent like lemon, coffee, or peppermint. This can help your brain recognize that it’s time to work and stay focused throughout the day. When you finish the work day, consider relaxing scents like lavender or jasmine to remind yourself it’s time to relax.