5 Must-Have Motorcycle Safety Gear Before You Start Riding

For motorcycle enthusiasts, it is very difficult to express their love for riding in words. It is a mixture of happiness, exhilaration, relaxation, and fear – yes, all at once. Riding can give you emotional and physical satisfaction. You will only be able to understand it better after you experience it and grow as a rider.

Motorcycle riding is very commonly portrayed as a safety hazard over media. Although motorcycle riding is a safety hazard is a misconception, at the same time, it is important to have safety measures in place to avoid and minimize the risk of hazards and, when required, to be in a position to handle the situation safely.

It is very important to make safety a habit right from the start. To begin with, before starting your journey as a motorcycle rider, it is good to start with putting together your safety gear, which you will be carrying along with you while riding.

Motorcycle Boots

Motorcycle boots are an overlooked element in most cases, especially talking about beginners. It is very usual not to see and understand its importance and opt to use regular casual shoes while going for a ride.

A recent study of 1.2 million motorcycle crash victims found that the likeliest injuries are to the lower extremes of the body. Of these, 57% of accidents are at low speed and ground impact, which increases the chances of a leg injury. Considering this, it is wise to gear up with the toughest boots on the market. You will be safe if you go with motocross boots for every ride.

Riding Gloves

Riding gloves are another overlooked or ignored accessory. It is often found unnecessary or considered a fashion statement rather than a safety gear by most. This is a major misconception. A relentless 47% of accidents involve some injury to the hands.

During an accident or a fall, it is natural for people to instinctively try to catch themselves using their hands. Wearing riding gloves helps you slide on, hitting the surface and reducing the overall impact on your radius bone and wrist.

Helmet

Wearing a helmet is a must when it comes to riding a motorcycle. It goes without saying how important your head is in any scenario. Which makes it necessary to wear one while riding as rough injuries to the head can be fatal.

Research shows that the chances of you dying from a head injury caused by a fall from a motorcycle drop down by 40% if the rider is wearing a helmet, which makes it one of the primary purchases before starting.

Motorcycle Jacket

Similar to riding gloves, motorcycle jackets are considered a fashion statement only. Statistically speaking, riding without a jacket will not do the rider much harm, yet it is not just a fashion statement; it adds to the safety and comfort of the rider.

Motorcycle jackets help keep the rider warm and feel comfortable during a trip. These jackets have a back pad that reduces the impact on the spine in case of a crash. It also helps increase the rider’s visibility to others during a ride in the dark, after the sunset.

Toolkit

In the case of a basic breakdown of the motorcycle, having a toolkit reduces the hassle. Every rider is not a mechanic. Having a toolkit with you does not necessarily put you in a position to fix the issue one faces in every situation, though. It is advisable to seek a professional’s help when necessary.

Although it is a good practice to have basic tools in your toolkit. Which includes a torch, spanner, and leatherman. This can come in handy while investigating the problem if you ever end up getting stuck on the road.

Takeaway

You will certainly be having an amazing journey as a motorcycle rider on every trip you take. Each trip will be a new experience, and you will learn and grow as a rider every time. It is important to start on the right foot and consider all necessary safety measures.

Making safety a habit from the beginning pays off in the long run and helps you grow as a motorcycle rider.









