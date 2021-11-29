4 Ways to Use the Internet to Improve Your Mental Health

Source: pexels.com/@olly

One of the most amazing innovations of all time is social media. We wouldn’t be able to interact with people from other parts of the world or obtain information if it didn’t exist. However, it’s unfortunate there’s a negative side to it that can harm our mental health. If you’ve ever felt lonely, stressed, and anxious due to the use of social media, you’re not alone. Read on for four tips on how to use the internet to take care of your mental health.

Be Kind

If you haven’t noticed, hate speech and derogatory comments are freely expressed on the internet these days. Head to the Twitter feed or the YouTube comment section and you will see all these comments that criticize others for a variety of reasons, ranging from their appearance to personal opinions to anything that can be commented on online.

Since hate comments have no place on the internet, be kind to one another. Continue to spread love in multiple ways. For instance, sharing encouraging articles and posting positive comments for your friends and family.

However, if you find yourself responding harshly to a message or post, take a moment to pause and evaluate whether it’s worth your time to respond. You can also have a monologue with yourself to figure out how to approach this message much more positively. Keep in mind that many posts are made when people are vulnerable and not in the right state of emotion. However, if the messages or content you see are bullying or abusive, block and report them right away. Never spend so much time focusing on the negative.

Make Use of the Resources Available

At times, taking care of mental health can be a lonely battle, especially if those around you find it difficult to relate to. Using social media might complicate the situation, causing depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. Don’t worry, there are plenty of online tools and content available to help you with the well-being of your mind. Now that everything is accessible via smartphone, download meditation applications like Insight Timer and Smiling Mind to help you relax and focus on yourself.

Other than that, join online support groups to discuss similar struggles and how to overcome them. This way, you’ll be able to share not only experiences and tips but also gain emotional support. With many content creators out there, it’s also a good idea to discover a few motivational speakers that speak about mental health and inspire you to take care of your mind and body. If nothing seems to be working, seek professional mental health advice.

Source: pexels.com/@any-lane

Avoid Doomscrolling

Doomscrolling, also known as doomsurfing, is a phenomenon in which you regularly scroll the social media feeds and other news sites even though the contents you see are unpleasant. Said to be coined sometime in 2018, the term has grown in popularity since the pandemic, and for many people, it has become an addictive habit. One way to overcome this is by imposing a time limit. Fortunately, modern electronics such as tablets and mobile phones offer settings that allow you to set a time limit for accessing social media and log off after the time limit has been met.

If that’s not enough, you can always download screen-limiting applications such as Freedom, Moment, and AntiSocial. These apps allow you to track how much time you spend each day while also limiting distracting websites. However, what matters most is that you create boundaries for yourself. Be aware of what you’re reading and watching on the internet, as well as how much time you’re willing to commit to it. If you went overboard, you’re more likely to experience anxiety and depression in the long run.

Live In the Moment

Have you ever found yourself pausing what you’re doing just to post something on Instagram, or scrolling through your friend’s Twitter account to see what’s going on with them? If the answer is yes, it’s time to make a change. It’s a lot better to spend time with friends in person, hearing from them, than browsing through social media. Aside from that, get rid of the things that aren’t necessary for your life. Remove all your posts from when you were younger from social media, allowing yourself to move on from the past.

If you need to recall your past to get answers, forget it because you need to realize that you will not have all the answers. We tend to believe that we need to know the solution to our problem right away, but this is not always the case. At the end of the day, you have no choice but to live in the present. Remember that every day is another opportunity to better yourself for a brighter future. Take charge of the day with a positive attitude, and you’ll be surprised at how quickly time passes.









