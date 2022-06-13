4 Strategies for Resolving Website Bugs After a Site Launch

In this day and age, your business website is the new storefront for your company. Launching one is an exciting part of your digital journey and web design process.

Your new website will showcase your brand to prospective customers and create brand awareness, but just because the website is published doesn’t mean it’s revising and updating end. Launching a good website guarantees a great first impression and builds a robust online presence. Its visual aspects are what end-users will see once they land on your homepage.

In today’s visually-oriented culture, businesses must ensure that they launch attractive, functional, and responsive websites. But given the wide variety of devices, browsers, and platforms that websites have to accommodate, it is common for bugs to find their way into a site after launch.

Bugs often cause glitches and can be an annoying, costly, and embarrassing experience. From basic errors to code bugs, its impact usually varies based on the severity of its effect and how the bug is handled.

Below are some tips to help work out issues after a site launch to mitigate this problem.

1. Consider the Browsers

Thanks to rapid technological advancements, we now have numerous browsers at our disposal. Since each browser features a unique rendering engine and different codes for publishing sites, a website may look different to users depending on what type of browser they are using.

Web developers often attribute this to cross-browser incompatibilities, which can easily be fixed by using cross-browser-friendly layouts in your design. Be sure to consider the coding needs for the more common browsers, like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Safari, when making updates to your site. Alternatively, consider carrying out tests on multiple browsers before launch.

Bugs after launch are often inevitable. So, it’s best to have a website support team ready to manage and perform regular check-ups for bugs.

2. Make It Responsive

A responsive site will automatically shrink or expand to fit the size of a user’s screen. It is one of the most critical factors in web design and coding. Web developers know that not all visitors will be using the same device to access your website. So, they adjust the code to accommodate the most popular platforms.

Since many people use cell phones with small screens today, you want to consider how your site can shrink without spilling over. Make sure all content can work on both a big and small screen, especially images and interactive elements. To be safe, consider as many content types and scenarios as possible. Set limits and define your parameters to prevent bugs from occurring right after launch.

3. Bring In an Expert

Bring in an expert if you feel overwhelmed or unsure how to update your site to address the kinks.

There are many freelance developers who can help with the creation, improvement, and development of a site or app. For instance, hiring freelance angular developers is one of the best solutions for getting qualified help in troubleshooting or testing front-end code and removing bugs.

You can also find an expert on the specific niche of your business or industry. The best part is that this will only cost you at most 25 percent of the first-year salary of a new hire.

4. Review All Links

The final step is to check for broken links and errors. An unfunctional link always renders a 404 error page, affecting your search engine optimization (SEO) and web ranking.

In most cases, scripts and programming errors often make most links stop responding.

So, make sure all links are working correctly and clicks aren’t taking users to the wrong pages. Test all interactive elements to make sure it interacts with the user perfectly.

This takes close attention to detail and time. Consider having more than one person test the site to ensure you don’t miss anything.

Resolving Website Bugs after a Site Launch

Launching a website is a thrilling experience. But this can easily be cut short by the occurrence of bugs. Website bugs often cause glitches and impair user experience, which impedes business success.

Checking for and removing bugs helps make websites safe, clean, and functional. It’s an essential undertaking that should happen regularly. Doing it during the earliest web development phase possible always provides the best chance to discover and remove bugs before they become a big problem.

If you have just launched a site and would like to work out this issue, consider different browsers, make the website responsive, bring outside help, and review all links. Besides the four-step strategy discussed above, optimizing the website for speed is another good way to prevent bugs.