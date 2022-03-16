4 Hobbies for Improving Your Mental Health

Caring for your mental health is important now, more than ever. With so much changing around the world, you need a way to practice self-care. Hobbies offer a great way to ease your mind and improve your overall wellbeing.

Read on for some helpful tips you can use to jumpstart your self-care routine.

1. Sports and Exercise

Trying a new sport doesn’t have to be a big ordeal of joining a league or being competitive. All you need is some supplies and the motivation to give it a go!

For example, have you ever considered investing in a pair of men or women’s quad rollerskates? Four wheel roller skates offer an easy way to learn how to skate. It’s also an enjoyable way to exercise outdoors.

If you enjoy group sports, consider a friendly pickup game of soccer. There’s likely to be one in your area – just takes a little bit of digging.

Sports and physical exercise can have a great impact on your mental health because it tells your brain to release endorphins, which are neurotransmitters that improve and stabilize your mood.

2. Being Creative with Arts and Crafts

If you’re not into sports, that’s alright, because you can still learn new skills and practice self-care through hobbies! Some great things to do for self-care and mental health include:

Crochet

Pottery

Painting

Playing Music

These activities will give you a chance to learn something new every day, and express yourself through a form of art or discovery. Finding ways to be creative will give you opportunities to think, and to express yourself in a way that words cannot.

It can also lead you to a community of people with similar interests as you! Having a community that you relate to is also very important because it will provide you with a source of support if you’re feeling down.

3. Meditation and Spirituality

Daily meditation is a wonderful way to practice self-care and improve your mental health because it will give your mind a break from the internet, social media, stressors, and the outside world in general.

Time away from your phone with just your thoughts gives you a chance to think about yourself and your feelings. These little moments of processing can be beneficial to reconnecting with yourself and finding a little bit of peace in each day.

Spirituality can mean anything from practicing religion with a community, to praying alone or shopping for meaningful crystals. All of this helps refocus your mind and gives you a sense of emotional strength and motivation.

4. Daily Journaling

A great way to show yourself a little love is through daily unstructured journal time. This means writing down your thoughts as you think them in a safe place that’s just for you to reference.

Sometimes, people can struggle with therapy because the days of appointments don’t align with days of difficult mental health, and when you go in you feel fine and have nothing to discuss.

For this reason, it’s good to have a journal, because you can look back and reference which days you were feeling better or worse and recount to a therapist what your thoughts were on those negative days and get better help.

Final Thoughts

Improving your mental health starts with a little extra self-love. A great way to do this is through hobbies; hobbies are effective ways to be active, express yourself or process your struggles. Practicing them daily helps you gain skills, strength and feel better over time.

But self-care and mental health struggles look different for everyone, and there might be something else out there that works better for you. These hobbies and habits can make a huge difference in your life!









