4 Health Issues That Are Increasingly Common In 2023

Certain health issues have become far more common in recent years. There are numerous reasons for this from a changing environment to the evolution of society. By understanding health conditions that are now increasingly common, you can identify the signs and ensure that you are taking the necessary steps to preserve your well-being.

Cancer

Various forms of cancer are now more common than ever. Indeed, some reports suggest that cancer will now affect one in two people at some stage in their life. The good news is that medicine is also quickly evolving and many forms of cancer are now far easier to treat which results in a more positive prognosis for patients. Health professionals continue to recommend that the best way to beat cancer is to catch it early. That’s why it’s important to speak to a doctor if you notice any unexplained changes to your body that have lasted more than a couple of weeks. Specialist support including gynecological oncology services is also vital for completing the right regular checks.

RSI

RSI or repetitive strain injury is now the most common health issue impacting office workers today. RSI is caused by typing with the wrong posture for long periods often without breaks. As such, the best way to avoid this health issue is to make sure you use ergonomic furniture. Employees can consider speaking to their managers about this option. If you are working from home, then you also need to be careful where you are working. Ideally, you should always be using an office chair instead of sitting on a sofa or in bed.



Obesity

According to the latest research reports, 1 in 3 adults is now deemed to be overweight. It is worth mentioning that the figures determining who is overweight have changed in recent years. However, this still suggests that obesity is a growing concern. Generally speaking, issues with weight can be avoided by exercising for forty-five minutes every couple of days. You should also make sure that you are eating a balanced diet, particularly as you age.

Mental Illness



Mental health conditions have also become more prevalent in society over the last few years. This may be because more people are accessing the help and support they require. Or, it could be due to higher levels of stress, anxiety, and tension in society. Reports have suggested that the COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of people struggling to cope because they felt detached from society and their loved ones. It’s possible that emotional individuals have still not fully recovered from this emotional time. If you are struggling with mental health issues, it’s important that you don’t suffer silently. Speaking to a professional can provide you with the help you require to heal.

These are just some of the health issues that have become more common over the last few years and are likely to impact your life in 2023 as well as the future. By taking the right steps now, you can improve your quality of life and ensure that these health risks do not pose a threat.