12 Winter Fashion Essentials You Need In Your Wardrobe

There are specific fabrics that keep you warm during the colder months. This is great news especially if you want to purchase clothing that will see you through the winter. This post is all about the winter fashion essentials you need in your wardrobe.

Fashion items that will keep you warm as you head out. While winter is a great time for being indoors, sitting by the fire, a lot of people don’t have that luxury. The items below are ones that won’t break the bank but will help you through the winter season. If you would like more information on a style upgrade head over to this blog post to read more.

Thermal Underwear

Having thermal underwear will certainly help you stay warm. Having it close to your body is a good idea as it retains heat. There are so many fabric options to choose from. For example, according to this source: Undywear, there are different types of underwear so choosing the right fabric choice is important.

Wool Coat

A wool coat is a great option for keeping warm during the cold months. Wool is a great fabric for retaining heat and choosing a classic style will ensure it works hard for you in your style choices. You could opt for a classic shape or go for something a bit more fashionable if you wish to make a bold statement.

Puffer Coat

Totally on-trend is the puffer coat. They often come with down feathers in the lining and add an extra layer of warmth. They are such a trendy piece but something that will last you a long time.

Leather Jacket

A leather jacket is a great layer piece. If you choose one a size bigger you have the option of wearing chunky jumpers underneath.

Opting for one that is lined is also a great option for a winter wardrobe essential.

Rain Jacket

Winter can bring snow but it can also bring heavy showers. Having a practical and functional rain jacket will ensure you are kept warm and dry in all weathers. Choose one that has a good waterproof rating so it doesn’t leak and leave you wet on the inside as well as outside!

Cashmere Sweaters

Cashmere is another fabric that will keep you warm in winter. There are different options available from a crew neckline to a high neckline. It is best to stick with muted tones so that you can wear the cashmere sweater with all the different options already in your wardrobe.

Boots

Choosing different styles of boots for winter will stand you in good stead. You can choose ankle boots to wear with jeans to ensure your feet stay warm or you could decide to go with over the knee boots which are perfect with dresses and skirts. Choosing ones with a low heel and chunky sole will ensure you keep your grip should the pavement turn out to be icy.

Midi Dress

Wearing a dress in winter is still possible. Choose a midi-length dress and one where you can wear a roll neck underneath for extra warmth. One with a high neckline and long sleeves will ensure you are kept warm and cozy.

Hats

There are so many options and styles on the market. Choose one that is made of wool. Hats are a great accessory to keep your head warm and you can play around with your style by choosing one that is colorful and unique.

Jeans

Purchasing a pair of jeans with a heavier fabric will ensure your legs are kept warm during winter. Stay away from styles that are lightweight or cotton. If you want to get the most wear from them then choose ones that are straight-legged as these will work hard in your wardrobe.

T-Shirts

T-shirts work hard in everyone’s wardrobe. Just because it’s winter you don’t have to put away your t-shirts. They are a great layering piece and if you choose one made from Merino Wool, it will keep you warm too.

Flannel Shirt

A great addition to a winter wardrobe is the flannel shirt. The flannel shirt is a heavier material and often comes in checked patterns. It’s an ideal piece to layer over your t-shirts, buttoned up or left open.

Winter can be a difficult time to know what to wear. People often think they need to buy a whole new wardrobe. It can also be tough choosing items especially when all you want to do is live in something that is comfortable and warm. The above items will help you to stay warm inside and out and look stylish too.















