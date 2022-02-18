10 Personalized Affirmations for the Dark-Skinned Black Woman Who’s Doubting Her Magic

After centuries of racial discrimination, colorism remains prevalent in our community among women. Everyday society paints a picture of what the standard of beauty and professionalism looks like through fashion, music, and culture, and often a light- skinned woman, with flawless skin and good hair is deemed most desirable. It’s a strange feeling to then look in the mirror and see a woman with dark skin and kinky hair and feel unworthy of opportunity, success or love. The truth is, these feelings of inferiority are deep rooted and subconscious, and the that way we see ourselves matters more than the way we are seen on the world stage.

Words have power and sometimes we look to others to tell us what we need to hear, when what we need to hear is our own voice. That’s why how we speak to ourselves and what we speak over our lives is important. It’s normal to be critical or doubtful of ourselves at times, but if we are in the practice of challenging our minds to choose higher thoughts when negativity arises, our inner voice becomes our magical tool to push through and stay motivated.

Affirmations are a great way to stay encouraged and conscious of our inner dialogue. They’re easy and fun to practice in the mornings, or anytime we need a personal cheerleader!

Here are 10 personalized affirmations to help you stay confident and tap into your power:

“I am different. I am original. And like everyone else, I am here to take up space in the universe.” -Shonda Rhimes I love being brown, bold and beautiful. “You alone are enough. You have nothing to prove to anyone.” -Mayo Angelou My hair is good hair! “Your confidence will make some people angry. That’s not an issue you need to solve. Be all that you are.” – Dr. Thelma Success flows to me, because I align my thoughts with my actions. “Be daring! Be bold! Focus on and affirm the experiences you desire.” – Iyanla Vanzant I am powerful. I believe in myself and in my abilities. There is no limit to the things that I can achieve. “I need to see my own beauty and to continue to be reminded that I am enough, that I am worthy of love without effort, that I am beautiful, that the texture of my hair and that the shape of my curves, the size of my lips, the color of my skin, and the feelings that I have are all worthy and okay.” -Tracie Ellis Ross









