10 Black Female Therapists To Try Out This Quarter

The first quarter is behind us, and many are celebrating huge wins. Others are experiencing big challenges at work and/or on the homefront. Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, wars raging worldwide and an uncertain economy have led to a mental health crisis. The American Psychological Association’s recent survey reports that feelings of stress, uncertainty, and grief are high. APA reports that there has been an extra heavy load on the Black community. Black women in particular are shouldering much of this, as many are also caregivers for our families and communities. Having support with these responsibilities in the form of therapy is an important tool in helping stay healthy and at the top of your game.

As noted in a previous article, seeking out a Black female therapist can provide added benefits. In therapy, the goal is to get as emotionally ‘naked’ as you can. Having a therapist with a similar background and shared experiences can put you at ease, especially when uncovering difficult issues in the sessions. Being more open in therapy allows the therapist to help you see what needs to shift so you can begin to heal. There are numerous Black female identified therapists that have specialities that can address your unique needs. We have compiled a list of ten to get you started.

She is a Licensed Psychologist based in Atlanta, GA, and podcast host of Therapy for Black Girls.

Source: Future of Personal Health

Therapy For Black Girls offers a series of virtual group therapy support sessions for Black women.

She is a licensed Clinical Psychologist and hair historian/hairstylist.

Source: Hype Hair

Dr Mbilishaka is the owner of Ma’at Psychological Services in Washington, DC and the founder of Psychohairpy whose mission is to improve the emotional and mental health of Black girls and women. Dr Afiya offers online one on one and group therapy sessions.

This licensed Clinical Psychologist based in NY is the owner of New Perspective Psychological Services.

Source: New Perspective Brooklyn

They specialize in LGBTQIA Issues, Gender Nonconformity and Bi/Multiracial Identity Development

She is a licensed clinical professional counsellor (LCPC) based in Illinois.

Tolay founded the Inner work Wellness practice and specializes in perinatal/postpartum issues.

5. Mary Pender Greene, LCSW-R, CGP

She is an internationally known psychotherapist and relationship expert.

Source: Mary Pender Greene

She offers individual, couples and group counselling.

She is the President-elect of the American Psychological Association.

Source: 2U

Dr Bryant is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist and trauma specialist. She runs Oasis Wellness Services which provides holistic wellness services including therapy, training and mental health workshops.

She is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist and documentary filmmaker.

Source: Body Soul Psych NYC

Dr Scott-Ward focuses on the Mind-Body-Soul connection and offers in-person and virtual therapy services.

She is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist based in NY.

Source: YouTube

She combines talk therapy with expressive arts, cultural arts, mindfulness, and other healing modalities. Her practice offers individual, couples and family therapy.

Clinical Psychologist, Mental Health/Relationship Expert, and host of the OWN and Discovery + show, Like Mother Like Daughter.

Source: Real Screen

Dr Hicks offers life coaching services in the areas of self-discovery, personal growth and goal setting.

She is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist based in Detroit, MI. Dr Johnson specializes in depression, anxiety and other mood issues.

Source: APA Services

If you or a loved one is in a crisis moment and needs immediate help, contact the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. For other hotlines aimed at supporting people of color, visit the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) website.

Some additional resources to find Black female therapists include the Therapy for Black Girls therapist locator and the therapists of color database found on the InnoPsycho website.









