Your Ultimate Wedding Stationery Checklist

As fashion design genius Hubert de Givenchy puts it, luxury is in each detail. And when it comes to weddings, even the smallest detail impacts the overall look and feel of your big day. Whether you plan to host a wedding that depicts quiet elegance or make it an extravagant affair, each detail should be carefully scrutinised to create a cohesive and luxurious feel for you and your guests.

One common theme across luxury nuptials is the presence of high-end day-of stationery utilised in various aspects of your wedding. These paper elements are vital to ensure your event flows smoothly, from walking down the aisle to helping guests find their seats. Well-curated stationery is crucial as they set the tone and add an air of old-world sophistication to one of the most important days of your lives as a couple.

Ceremony program

If you are hosting an extravagant wedding, a ceremony program or order of service card functions as a reference for any practices or traditions that your guests may be unfamiliar with. It also enumerates the readings, music, and entertainment, so guests can get a feel of how your wedding will proceed. Lastly, ceremony programs also include the name of the officiant, members of the bridal party, and other notable people attending your wedding. Other elements you can include in a ceremony program can be found at www.pemberlyfox.com.

Guest book

A bespoke guest book is an elegant keepsake for the bride and groom. They add a fun and sentimental element as your guests can write down heartfelt messages during the reception portion of your big day.

Escort cards

Luxury weddings are highly organised to ensure that your guests are well cared for. One way to uphold order during the reception is by providing escort cards to your guests. You may also place an escort board at your wedding reception venue entrance. Typically, seating arrangements are decided by the bride and groom to ensure guests at each table are already familiar with each other. At the same time, some designate seats at random, allowing for new connections to spring during the reception.

Place cards

Place cards are more formal than escort cards. They usually include a person’s first name and last name initial. Lavish sit-down dinners usually incorporate place cards to guide the catering staff in serving the right meal to each guest.

Menu cards

The menu card offers guests an overview of the food served at the reception. In most opulent wedding receptions, a menu card will include two or more options for the soup, salad, entrée, sides, and dessert. For family or buffet-style receptions, a menu card will include all types of food served at the buffet line.

Favour cards

Favour cards are usually attached to the favours or souvenirs handed out to guests as a token of appreciation for attending the wedding. It includes an engraving of the names of the couple and the wedding date.

Seek the help of a stationer that specialises in luxury weddings to know which paper elements should be part of your essential stationery list.









