Your Guide to Popular Dog Breeds in and Around the London Ontario Area

From the active Golden Retriever to the docile French Bulldog, we break down all of London Ontario’s favorite dog breeds and how to schedule convenient care.

Hundreds of dog breeds roam the world, and dozens of breeds are whittled down to the most popular to own in certain regions. Each breed is predisposed to different health concerns, so it’s essential to consult your veterinarian to treat your new puppy preemptively. It’s also a good idea to do some research before you choose a dog breed, so you can decide if you’re able to care for a dog predisposed to specific health issues.

While each breed might embody stereotypical traits, every dog, no matter the breed, has its unique personality and may not always have the same general qualities linked to a specific breed. You may find you and your family are more compatible with a particular dog’s personality, whether purebred or mixed. This article is simply a guide that gives a generalized description of each breed; therefore, we recommend spending time with each dog and understanding the inherent potential for health issues before committing to adoption.

Always consider rescuing a pet before buying. Many times, specific purebred dogs will become available. There are many breed-specific rescues, so potential pet parents can still be selective about what kind of dog they bring home. Adoption can have substantially fewer fees, and rescues and shelters can help match you with a dog that complements your household, and you will become a real hero.

Many Londoners are dog-loving people. Some of the most popular dog breeds in and around this region of London, Ontario, according to the Canadian Kennel Club, include:

French Bulldog

Havanese

Bernese Mountain Dog

Shetland Sheepdog

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Labrador Retriever

Golden Retriever

German Shepherd

Australian Shepherd

Poodle

Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is one of the most beloved breeds of dogs. Remember the story “Marley and Me,” about a feisty, friendly and loveable dog? Marley was a labrador retriever. And in the cinematic version of “Old Yeller”, can you guess the breed of dog portrayed in the movie? As both movie stars and guides for blind, yellow labs are among the most recognizable dogs. They’re sweet and full of life, and it’s easy to see how they would rank number one on many popularity lists.

Golden Retriever

The Golden Retriever is a loyal family dog that’s generally very active. The signature coat has long, soft golden tresses. This loveable large dog has a reputation for being a great companion for children. Goldens are happy to join family members on a variety of adventures like hiking, boating, and camping, as well as the subsequent napping. This is a big dog with a lot of hair, so make sure you like to vacuum before adding a golden to your family.

German Shepherd

The German Shepherd Dog (GSD) can be a natural tracker and is known for his help with guiding the blind. This breed is relatively docile indoors and very active outside. Like any intelligent dog, life with a GSD can be intense. They have protective instincts and are better matched with experienced dog owners.

Standard poodle

The people-pleasing standard poodle is a wonderful companion, recognized for its thick, curly hair. This breed is usually energetic and is happiest when he has a job to do. These large poodles have a reputation for being calmer and more pensive than their smaller cousins, but keeping them groomed is a bigger job simply because of their size.

Shetland sheepdog

Originally coined the Shetland collie, the Shetland sheepdog is known for its alert and friendly nature. Also known as shelties, these dogs are known for being highly trainable and very devoted family members. Shelties were bred for herding, so they may be inclined to treat children as surrogate cows if no other livestock are available. Like regular collies, they come in both smooth (short-haired) and rough (long-haired varieties). Rough-coated collies require intensive grooming to keep those long locks shiny and tangle-free.

Australian shepherd

This eager-to-please beauty requires regular outdoor exercise. Despite the name Australian Shepherds— Aussies for short—aren’t Australian. The breed as we know it today was developed in the United States from Australian dogs whose ancestors are believed to have been brought there by shepherds from the Basque region of Spain. This medium-size dog breed is very active and although they are known as herding dogs, they love to perform tricks and are great at agility as well.

Havanese

These small companion breeds are great family pets, especially with children. Havanese don’t shed a lot, so this dog can be the ideal breed if you struggle with allergies. These small dogs are typically very friendly and playful. Compared to working dogs like retrievers, shepherds, and herding dogs, they tend to require less exercise.

Bernese mountain dog

This breed loves to please. The Bernese Mountain dog is considered a large breed with adults ranging between 80 to over 100lbs. They require regular outdoor activity, and are loyal family members. Unfortunately, the breed is plagued by more than its fair share of medical issues, so be sure to know what you’re getting into. Giant dogs are exponentially more expensive to care for than small ones.

Cavalier King Charles spaniel

This small to medium-sized dog is a great comfort to pet owners. They have been bred for companionship and have a gentle nature, are playful, and are most happy just being a lapdog. Like many purebreds, the CKCS is predisposed to some serious health issues, and their lives as devoted companions are all too commonly cut short by heart disease.

French bulldog

The French Bulldog has a docile, sweet temperament and a distinctive look. The Frenchie’s medium build and short hair makes them excellent pets that only require moderate activity. This short-snout breed may be prone to medical issues, but their adorable faces are hard to resist. It’s no wonder it made the top 10 list.

You may have your heart set on a specific breed, but consider if you are capable and willing to endure and care for the dog’s inherent potential health issues. Now that you have a general idea on each breed’s traits, enjoy spending time with different breeds––purebred or mixed––to find your match made in heaven.

If you recently relocated or are looking for a veterinarian for your new dog, schedule an appointment with a virtual vet in London, Ontario.