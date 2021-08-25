Your Body Is Your Temple: Here’s How To Treat It Like One

How people decide to live and take care of themselves has a different meaning for everyone. The way you are connected with your body is an important aspect of how you essentially understand yourself. They say that the mind, body, and spirit need to be balanced and equally taken care of to live intentionally. Usually, if you begin to take care of one aspect it becomes a barrel effect that is also intrinsically connected, where you slowly start to integrate a way of living that connects everything.

It is understood that your body is your temple that should be cherished, taking care of it means taking care of your mind and spirit. It is ultimately the story of you, your self-love, and your inner power. You are precious and it is essential not to become disconnected but to remember ourselves by being attentive enough to come back and do self-reviews regularly. This article is a guide that you may use to help provide better knowledge on how to intentionally live within your body and reroute yourselves by running in.

Become More Self Aware

Everyone refers to Socrates’ Greek proverb, “Know thyself,” since it is very true in guiding you to authenticity and success. Our bodies have built-in intelligence that communicates with us if we are attentive enough to listen. This also applies to your emotions. By developing mindful practices that work for you, you may develop self-checking habits that will help you build yourself up, avoid burnout, and cultivate compassion. It does not resolve the difficulties that may arise, but as the name implies, it raises self-awareness, allowing you to begin the process of acting on them. Creators or artists, as well as athletes, draw on this mindfulness when creating works of art or participating in sports.

These attentive practices promote both internal and external awareness. Athletes develop a thorough awareness of their bodies, listen to what is going on, and act on that. Most creators and athletes tune into a certain momentum by exercising patience and focus in a place that allows for the growth of inner freedom and care no matter where they are. It takes time to develop pure and independent energy which leads to an understanding of their innate wisdom that guides them to the vision and awareness they wish to embody. Adding an element of Nirvana. This implies they are bluntly frank in every layer that is unpacked within themselves as well as in their techniques for eliminating the surrounding noise.

5 Steps to Mindful Practices

Looking at a portion of the journeys of athletes and artists, it becomes clear that it is all about being more intentional. You might look at how their techniques can benefit you more. The following elements may be extracted from this so that you can ask yourself where the ebb and flow of your inner conversation is leading you to rebuild your foundations.

Create a safe space for yourself to perform this introspection, whether it’s in your thoughts while you’re out or in a room in your house. This can be accomplished by purposefully centering your mind and emotions to focus, or by locating an environment where you feel most at ease. Conduct an honest inspection and listen objectively. All of the red, green, and orange flags that begin to pop up inside your body, life, and emotions when you allow them to do so should be given a platform to tell you what you need to hear. Examine different regions of your body by doing self-checkups. If you see anything out of the ordinary, experience discomfort, or notice lumps anywhere, you should take action and consult with your doctor. This can also manifest as your body giving you minor cues such as fatigue, discomfort, or stress. Give yourself patience as you understand and work through everything in your body or life. Things can take time and slowly moving through information and tasks helps you bring the intentional focus that is needed. This allows for long-term benefits and self-care. Jot down all your experiences, findings, and thoughts. It allows you to find direction and put things into perspective for yourself. You allow yourself to intentionally transform yourself and have the ability to look at patterns that develop within your body if any.

Do a Full Body Checkup

Your health is extremely important, and you may not always be able to notice some problems early on. You could have hidden diseases or disorders, therefore you must take responsibility for checking them out. Routine medical general health checks, visits to the dentist, and eye health exams once a year or when they recommend it helps avoid long-term difficulties down the road. You need to have a discussion with your medical practitioner on all the checkups that you should be doing.

There’s nothing wrong with being a sexually active woman who is confident in herself. Sexual activities, however, should be undertaken with caution otherwise you may get STIs and require chlamydia treatment, for example. For this, Pap smears and cervical screenings should be performed. Even if you are not sexually active, women should get a pelvic check every six months to test for abnormalities that may develop. Mammograms are a type of breast exam that should be done every year starting at the age of 20. It is a method of detecting breast cancer early on with a physical examination and an X-ray.

Your blood pressure and cholesterol levels should be monitored. It is critical to understand your blood and cholesterol levels. Unbalanced levels can result in possibly deadly responses. They usually recommend having these tests reviewed every two years unless otherwise advised. A colonoscopy is necessary to discover any abnormalities with your colon. A colonoscopy is performed to ensure that you do not have colon cancer. It is a test that examines both your rectum and colon. If there is a family history of colon cancer, you should get it checked out sooner rather than later, and more frequently than the suggested 10 years.



















