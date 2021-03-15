You Need To Know Your Rights As An Employee

Many individuals love their careers, they’ve been working for years, and in some instances, they even obtained qualifications in what they do. After years of service and dedicating yourself to fulfill a part of an organization, at some point, you will be considered a specialist in this field, whether it’s in your job title or not. When this happens for most people, it becomes the only means of earning an income and providing for your family. When you have an established position at a company providing you with a stable income, most people never even think of a backup plan as they are in a stable environment. Living amongst the Covid-19 pandemic, many have realized that nothing is as secure as they thought. Various giant corporations had no choice but to let some of their employees go, as the pandemic interrupted their daily activities, some could not even open for trade during lockdowns. Many people in positions at these organizations lost their stability in their job. As companies started feeling the business interruption effect, employees were next to face the consequences thereof. Never forget that you have rights as an employee and don’t just have to accept what employers tell you under pressure. Let’s look at some rights employees have in their work environment.

Working Hours

As an employee working for any organization, you are covered under the employment act as per the Ministry of Manpower. This act allows employees to work with employers and follow guidelines based on what may be expected of you as an employee—the same counts for the employer. Employers have to stay in line with regulations set out under this act. Any employee covered under the employment act may not work more than 44 hours per week. It is about 8 hours per day. The act also has strict regulations regarding how long overtime employees may work and what you as an employee are entitled to when working overtime. Make sure you understand the act and ensure your employer is not taking advantage of you by having you work too much with too little compensation.

Grounds for Dismissal

There are only two factors to consider when an organization dismisses one of its employees. These factors include an employee’s employment contract as well as the Employment act. Many individuals are not aware of their rights in their work environment; your employment contract may not include clauses deeming you less favorable as stipulated by the Employment Act. There are only three ways an employer can end an employment contract; firstly, they may terminate employment when a contract worker completes their project. They may give written notice in terms of your employment contract or the employment act, and they may also utilize a summary dismissal. Summary dismissals are usually when misconduct from an employee takes place. When an employee breached their contract, it also doesn’t warrant the immediate release of that employee. Wrongful dismissals are not taken up lightly by both the Courts and the Ministry of Manpower. Summary dismissals due to the breach of contract allowing a company to dismiss an employee without notice immediately are limited, and employers can’t make and break as they wish. Ensure you practice your rights and don’t let your employer unfairly treat you.

Annual Leave

As an employee, you are entitled to some days off throughout a year. This is referred to as annual leave by the employment act. To qualify for leave, an employee must have been with a company for more than three months. After that, an employee should be awarded seven days’ leave per annum. One Additional day of leave will be added for every year of service to the company. However, the statutory requirements suggest 7 days annual leave. Companies’ common practice is to allow their employees a total of 14 days annual leave at the discretion of management. Sick leave is another form of leave awarded to employees. The amount of sick leave you have is also dependent on the duration of employment. Employees who have worked for more than six months are awarded 14 days of sick leave, including 50 days of hospitalization leave as per the employment act. Employees who only worked five months get eleven days of sick leave and 45 days of hospitalization leave. The less time you serve within a company, the less sick leave you are awarded.

Ensure that you understand your employment contract terms, if you don't find someone who can help you understand. Don't let unfair employees get away with misconduct against you. Ensure you obtain professional assistance and that you get all the compensation you deserve. Protect yourself and protect your family by defending your employment rights when misconduct from employers arises.
















