You Can Save Some Money With These Simple Home DIY Projects

Home improvements don’t have to be big and expensive, nor do they have to take up all of your time, but for most of us, the thought of “DIY” makes us want to run a mile. But, it doesn’t have to — there are so many little jobs around the house that get forgotten about when in reality, they could be sorted in a matter of minutes. Stop leaving things in your home as they will get worse and stop paying handymen to fix things that you could easily do all by yourself!

Here are some common jobs around the house that you can do yourself, without taking up your time, effort or money!

Change Your Air Filters

Many people with an air purifier may not even think about replacing the filters inside, but this is a big mistake as it can affect the functionality of the unit and end up costing you more money in the long run than you would spend on new filters. When filters have been used for a few months they become clogged and therefore are less effective at filtering the air. This is because it is hard for the air to get through the debris that has built up and so this causes the unit to have to take up more energy to do its jobs, ultimately increasing your energy bills.

To avoid this, it is important that you change your air filters frequently, either every few months or when you can no longer see through them. Changing a filter can be completed in a matter of minutes and is easy, but an important factor to consider is to ensure you are buying the right ones. With this air filter size chart it is easy for you to select the right size for your specific unit, which helps you ultimately help you avoid confusion.

Clean Out the Gutters

You may have been putting off cleaning the gutters as it is not the best job in the world as it can be messy, but it is still very important for many reasons. If you do not clear your gutters it could result in…

A leaky roof

Water damage

Foundation issues

Rodents/pests

But, there is no need to worry, you can easily prevent all these things from happening and also not have to spend money by doing it yourself! Just make sure you put on some old clothes before you delve in!

Unclogging the Drain

Whether its the kitchen sink or your shower, a clogged drain can cause all sorts of problems and is a big inconvenience in your home. Many people would panic and call a handyman, but STOP! A clogged sink can be fixed quickly and easily with ingredients you may have in the cupboard — baking soda and vinegar. Simply pour some boiling water down the drain and then a generous amount of baking soda, letting that sit for a few minutes. Once this has sat, add a mixture of vinegar and hot water down the drain and cover it to let the reaction take place. Within 5-10 minutes, you will have a full functioning drain again. Simple as that!