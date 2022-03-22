Working Remotely? Prepare for These Obstacles

Working remotely can seem so much easier than going to the office. You don’t have to slog through bumper-to-bumper traffic during your commute and pray that you won’t be late. You can simply roll out of bed, brew yourself a cup of coffee and stroll into your home office to clock in for a day’s work. Easy, right?

The truth is, not everything about working remotely is easy. There are plenty of obstacles that you can face working remotely that you wouldn’t have to deal with at the office. Read ahead to find out what three of those obstacles are and what you can do to prepare for them.

1. Tech Problems

Everything is going fine in your workday when suddenly, you spill your hot cup of coffee directly onto your laptop. You can’t do your work without your computer. You need to get it fixed right away.

You don’t exactly have an IT department sitting in your house, waiting to give you a backup computer to work on until your laptop is fully repaired. You’re going to have to head to a repair shop, get it fixed and get a replacement.

So, how can you prepare for this?

Know where the nearest tech repair shop is.

Build an emergency fund for situations like this. You can dip into your emergency savings to help you cover the costs of urgent tech repairs and replacements.

If you don’t have enough savings in your emergency fund, you could use a credit card or apply for a personal loan online instead.

When you’re applying for a personal loan online, make sure that it’s available in your home state. So, if you lived in Tulsa, you’d want to look for loans in Oklahoma specifically. Otherwise, you might waste your time looking into loan options that aren’t even available in Oklahoma.

2. Kids at Home

Recently, parents across the country have struggled to watch their kids and work from home simultaneously. The COVID-19 pandemic caused countless school and daycare closures, often moving classes to virtual classrooms as a safety measure. This left millions of parents without access to childcare during their work hours, forcing them to take up the mantle while they were on the job.

This situation could happen again, which means that parents that work remotely need to prepare to keep a close eye on their kids while juggling conference calls and projects at home. What can help you accomplish that?

If your work hours are flexible, take advantage of times when your kids are sleeping.

Prepare meals ahead of time. This way, you don’t have to spend too much time prepping lunches and snacks.

Ask for help. Your partner, relative or friend might be able to watch the kids when you’re busy and need to focus.

3. Working Housemates

Maybe you’re not the only one in the house who works from home! Maybe your partner or roommate also has to finish their projects and deadlines while working remotely. How can you make sure that you don’t clash in your shared workspace?

If you can, have separate offices in the house — this is especially important if you need to take calls or meetings all day long. You don’t want to end up talking over each other.

Discuss your office hours/schedules with each other. This will let them know when you can’t be disturbed and when you’re free to chat.

A pair of high-quality noise-canceling headphones will help you block out any noises that could distract you from your tasks for the day.

Sometimes, you can't avoid these obstacles when you're working remotely, but you can prepare for them!










