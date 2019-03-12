Women In Tech: Here’s How To Fast Track Your Coding Career

Coding is an incredibly useful skill to have, even when you are not pursuing a career in IT. Coding is very empowering for women, which is why – despite the fact that the field is gender neutral – there are so many programs designed to help women close the gap in coding – and IT in general. In fact, some of the best coders today are female coders who started not too long ago.

As mentioned before, coding is also a skill that comes in handy even when you are not working in IT. Learning how to code means sharpening your problem-solving skills, improving your ability to design workflows and structure operations, and boosting your ability to think critically and logically. These are handy skills to have, regardless of the field you are in.

So, are you ready to learn how to code? Getting started with learning how to code is very easy to do today. There are many programs and courses designed to help you master everything from the basic principles of coding to specific programming languages. These top tips will help you learn how to code even faster.

Speak to Other Female Coders

Learning from the experience of other female coders is the best way to get started. A big challenge is learning how to code is staying motivated, and the way to get around that challenge is by understanding the full benefits to be gained from learning how to code. This is where learning from others’ stories and their journeys into the world of programming come in handy.

There are a lot of movements and programs that connect you with female coders and industry experts. If you are a mother wanting to master coding, for instance, you can join programs developed by moms and meet those who have mastered coding to learn more about its benefits through MotherCoders.

Of course, you can also learn from the wealth of resources now available online. Coding blogs and articles written by women in the industry are easy to find. MotherCoders has a blog section that you can visit for stories, experiences, and tips on various programming languages to master.

Know What You Want to Learn

The field of programming is vast. Knowing the kind of programming you want to learn is a part of the process too. In fact, it is important to understand the specific aspect of programming or the programming language you want to learn about before venturing further.

Web programming is one of the fields you can explore. Learning about web programming means mastering HTML5 and CSS3 as the foundation; these programming languages represent the frontend side of web programming and they are among the easiest to master.

You can then venture further depending on the skills you want to acquire. You can, for instance, learn about SCSS to sharpen your ability to craft beautiful web pages. You can also go into the logic side of web applications by learning about languages such as Ruby and PHP.

What you want to learn defines your learning path. Similar to learning from the experiences of other female coders, you can also find plenty of resources that can help you decide the path you want to take.

Find a Course

Coding is a skill that you can learn on your own, especially now that there are so many websites and blogs that cover various programming languages. That said, the best way to master coding in a short amount of time is through structured courses and learning programs.

Finding courses is not as difficult as you think. For starters, both online and offline courses are widely available; there is a course for everyone regardless of how busy you are and how flexible you want the course to be.

On top of that, you have sites like findcourses.com helping you with your search. For example, you can pursue SQL database skills by finding the best SQL training using findcourses.com. After a quick search, you will see a list of programs from top institutions like UMBC Training Centers and Protech. These SQL courses are structured so that you can learn the basics of SQL and advanced, more specific topics in a structured way. As a result, you will be able to use SQL for complex database operations in no time at all.

Make It Personal

Coding is about solving problems. You take an issue and work out a solution using programming languages and frameworks. Rather than spending most of the time learning about these languages and how they are supposed to be used, it is also a good idea to have a side project and learn as you go.

Making the whole learning process personal lets you absorb coding as a skill faster. You can begin using the coding skills you are picking up even while taking the training or course. Build something from scratch using the language and don’t hesitate to ask questions if you run into issues. After all, training programs are there to help you understand how to code in the real world.

Finishing your personal project by the time you finish your course is incredibly rewarding. The satisfying feeling you get from creating something from scratch actually motivates you to learn more about coding.

Build a Support Network

Having a strong support network is useful regardless of the subject you are learning about, but it is particularly valuable when you are learning how to code. With the family involved, you can set aside some time to really focus on your course and the programming language you are learning about. Support from friends and coworkers is just as valuable.

What’s interesting is the fact that you can expand your support network further. There are online communities of female coders and those who are learning how to code. These communities are very friendly to beginners – unlike many other communities for senior programmers – and the members are more than happy to help you with any question you have.

While taking the programming course, you also have the opportunity to expand your professional network. Meeting others who are learning how to code and connecting with lecturers helping you with the learning process is all part of the equation.

It Takes Time

One last thing to keep in mind as you take your first step towards mastering programming languages is the fact that it takes time. Learning is a time-consuming process. You can speed things up and master a programming language quickly, but you still need time to go deeper and understand how coding can be used to solve real-life problems.

And that’s okay. Take all the time you need. The tips and tricks we discussed in this article will help shorten the time needed to learn specific programming languages. You can stay motivated for longer and reap more benefits from learning how to code. You can also develop other skills – including critical-thinking and problem-solving – as you go along.

The next part of the process is applying what you learn, but we touched on that too. Find a problem that you can solve with coding and start a personal project. More importantly, rely on others and get the support you need to advance. Before you know it, you’ll start benefiting from your new coding skills in both personal and professional settings.