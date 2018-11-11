These 5 Skin Problems Only Emerge In the Winter Time (So Get Ready)

The winter season is almost in full effect. However, before you head outside to make the most of the evolving landscape, it’s essential to protect your skin from the extreme temperatures and weather changes. As the weather gets harsher, you can’t afford to neglect your skin! You need to approach the cold season with a weather-proof skincare routine to tackle the most common skin complaints and to protect your moisturized glow. Here are the top five skin problems that typically emerge during the year’s coldest months.

1. Your skin gets dry

The winter weather is often responsible for drying out your skin. As the temperatures drop outside, the level of humidity in the air decreases, which accelerates the evaporation of the moisture that your skin holds naturally. If you fail to tackle the issue early enough – or to use the best-suited products to protect your skin – the areas where your skin is directly exposed (your face and hands) can feel tight and appear flaky. Indeed, your skin loses over 25% of its natural ability to keep water in winter.

That’s precisely why you need to up your skin routine game and look for products that can increase skin hydration. Hyaluronic acid is a known molecule that protects your skin against environmental factors and naturally boosts its moisture content. Contrary to other products can require your skin to find moisture from a greasy material, creams with hyaluronic acid can also heal the in-depth wounds and scarring caused by the harsh weather.

2. Your efforts to moisturize make you shine

If you’ve accidentally opted for a thick moisturizing product that maintained only a superficial level of lubrication, it’s likely that your skin might appear greasy in the surface while remaining dry in the deep layers. While it can be frustrating, you need to be careful to tame the oily surface of your skin before changing skincare routine. Indeed, the excess oil can not only clog up your pores and lead to acne outbreaks, but it also prevents better-suited products to penetrate your skin. Milk of magnesia, for instance, is especially useful to remove excess oiliness. However, do keep your skin clean to remove dirt and blockages from your pores before using the milk of magnesia.

3. Red and swollen winter rash

Winter rash is a frequent condition for people who have naturally sensitive skin. The low temperatures decrease the moisture in your skin which can lead to irritation if you leave it unattended. Typically, you will notice red areas and high sensitivity. Most people who live in a cold region experience it on their hands at the beginning of winter. The winter rash can also include unpleasant symptoms such as blisters and itching, which can make it hard to treat at first. When blisters develop, you should consult a dermatologist to avoid any risk of infection. If you find a rash develop on your face, high-quality moisturizers and natural oils such as olive oil can help to replenish moisture. For a body rash, specialists recommend taking an oatmeal bath to soothe the pain.

4. The seasonal nose chafing that makes you say ouch

Winter is the season of colds and flu. For anybody whose immune system is weakened by the weather, it’s the season of blowing noses. As it happens, the skin around your nose is highly sensitive. The more you blow and wipe the area, the more likely you are to develop chafing and tenderness. While such an infection is often without danger, it can be very painful. Consequently, preventive gestures at the onset of cold symptoms can go a long way: always give the area extra moisture.

5. Yes, you can get winter wrinkles

Winter makes you look older. Indeed, as your skin loses its natural moisture, it can develop additional lines in the most sensitive areas – around your eyes and at the corners of your mouth, for instance. In addition, modern homes with central heating can accentuate the dryness of your skin by removing humidity from your indoor air. To monitor your indoor air quality, you can buy a humidity tracker. You should be aiming for 30% humidity indoors.

Your skin is exposed to a variety of external factors. In winter, the cold temperatures, the typical seasonal illnesses, and your home heating can affect the natural balance of moisture in your skin and lead to dryness, outbreaks, and infection.