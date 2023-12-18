Why Your Vision Board Isn’t Working and What You Can Do To Fix It

You’ve created your vision board, but it’s not working. Although coaches, inspirational speakers, and even therapists boast about the benefits of creating a visual representation of your dreams, you can’t seem to harness their magic. Chances are you’ve created one or two vision boards but still don’t have what you were inspired to achieve.

Vision boards can be a helpful tool for success. Their purpose is to help you visualize what you want and keep that image in the forefront of your mind. They help you narrow down exactly what you want and are a source of motivation and inspiration.

Yet if vision boards are supposed to be these powerful tools, why isn’t yours working? You may be wondering if it is me or the vision board that isn’t working. The truth is it’s probably a combination of both.

Before giving up on your vision board, consider these mistakes.

Possible Defects of Your Vision Board

Believing in your vision board is the first step. You have to believe that you are worthy of everything you’ve placed on your board.

If you’ve made your board but in the back of your mind still think that you’ll never have that big house or new camera, then you never will. Placing affirmations you don’t feel are true won’t help you become the person you want to be. It’s like having a brand-new car but no gas to drive it. Your belief in yourself is what fuels the vision.

You don’t want the things on your vision board

Take a good look at your board. Go through every picture and ask yourself if you really want the things you placed on it. Of course, everyone wants a lot of money, a new wardrobe, etc. However, it’s important to have items that align with your values. The more in alignment you are with your board, the easier it will be to manifest what you desire.

You’re not taking action toward your vision and goals

How simple would life be if we just pasted pictures on a poster board and got everything we wanted? Unfortunately, life is not that simple. If you want something, you have to take action to get it.

Take a moment to reflect. What steps have you taken to achieve the goals you’ve said you want to achieve? If none, consider creating an action plan complete with specific tasks to move you closer to your vision.

How to make a vision board that works

Now that you know why your last vision board seemed out of order, here’s how to make one to help you fulfill your goals and dreams.

Set goals before making your vision board

The first step in creating a powerful vision board is having a clear intention. Therefore, writing out your goals before cutting and pasting pictures is essential. When you write out your goals, you create a board based on what you want to achieve. Without a clear direction for your vision board, it’s just a simple collage with pictures of nice things.

View your vision board every day

You know, the expression out of sight, out of mind. The same thing can happen with your vision board. If you’ve made a board and it’s gotten buried under a pile of papers on your desk, you are doing yourself a disservice.

Hang your board somewhere you can see it every day. Let it be a visual reminder of the life you want to create and the goals you want to achieve. The more you see your vision board, the more your mind starts to imagine you having everything you desire.

Take action

The most important part of a vision board is not the creation but the action you take afterward. Vision boards are there to help provide clarity and direction and help you focus on your goals and dreams. They allow you to define what you want precisely, but it’s up to you to make it happen.

Choose a section or a picture on your vision board that you want to focus on. Create an action plan around achieving that goal. When you feel less motivated or overwhelmed, return to your board. Look at the images and envision your life having everything on your board. Routinely visualizing your desires will help you stay motivated and continue taking action.