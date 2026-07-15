Why You Should not Settle Your Car Accident Claim Without An Attorney

Negligence is one of the biggest factors in a car accident. A driver deemed to be at fault for causing an accident will be held responsible by law.

Negligence laws vary from state to state, but you can understand by speaking with a Fayetteville car accident lawyer that a court will look at three main factors when determining liability.

The probability of harm or chain of causation

The risk that damage would occur if there is no change in behavior on your part.

Any other circumstances may have affected your actions or made you more likely to act in a way that caused harm.

Any of these factors could reduce your chance of being found liable for damages and help you negotiate a settlement with your car accident opponent instead of making them hire an attorney.

You might not get the full payment you deserve.

Suppose you only seek a small amount of money and render your opponent liable for that amount by negligence. In that case, you may minimize the amount you will receive in damages.

If your opponent has hired an attorney, they likely know the law better than you do. Additionally, if they know the law better than you, they are more likely to have a better chance of winning their case than if they settle it with you.

Punitive damages punish negligent parties for their actions, resulting in substantially higher awards than compensatory damages.

It means that if your opponent does something wrong again in the future and causes harm to others or themselves, they may not be able to pay all the compensatory damage awards due to excessive punitive damages as well.

It isn’t always possible because insurance companies often require evidence that it would be impractical or impossible.

You may not know all of your rights.

Many people are hesitant to hire an attorney because they don’t know all of their rights. For example, you might not have the right to a settlement if you didn’t know it.

However, there are a lot of different rights in most states, and there’s no way to know what they are without learning more about your state’s laws. A lawyer will tell you what’s available because they know the law and can speak on your behalf.

You might make a mistake and end up with nothing.

If you encounter an accident where a driver from the other side is negligent, it can be tempting to walk away without calling your insurance company. However, this could mean you’re leaving money on the table.

If you have been found negligent, the other driver’s liability for damages will typically get calculated based on what your injuries are worth, which could include compensation for pain and suffering, lost wages, medical bills, and more.

Suppose you make an offer that is less than your potential settlement would have been without your attorney. For example, you may lose out on a substantial payout because the other driver felt they were doing well enough not to hire one.

When negotiating with others who get injured in car accidents, there is also the risk of being sued if they don’t feel like they’re getting enough money after settling with someone else (this risk increases if multiple drivers are involved).

An attorney can help get you the most money possible.

One of the most important reasons to hire an attorney is for the negotiation process. An attorney can help you get the highest settlement amount possible. It may include getting a larger payment or not having to pay anything if your opponent accepts certain terms.

Negotiating with an attorney also gives you a more knowledgeable point of view on what your opponent knows and what they are willing to offer. It’s easier when you have someone who has already gotten involved in negotiations, so they know what the other party will do and how they plan on doing it.

A Fayetteville car accident lawyer can also help get you out of bad agreements. Sometimes people make agreements that don’t work for them instead of getting something better. If that happens, your attorney will be able to inform you whether or not the contract is enforceable and let you know what steps you should take next.

You may not be able to negotiate as well as an attorney can.

One of the biggest reasons for decreasing your liability is the time and money required to hire an attorney. But unfortunately, you may not have that kind of money or time to spare if you’re uncomfortable with the language in your insurance policy and what it means for your case.

An attorney can also help guide you through a complicated process. Many people find it daunting enough without worrying about their case worth after negotiating on their own.

Final words

A Car Accident Attorney in Knoxville can help you get the most money possible because an attorney understands the law, has better negotiation skills, and can fight harder for you.

Do not attempt to negotiate after an accident on your own. You may not receive the proper reward according to the policy. You may get involved in a dilemma that may be difficult to recover from. Contact a Fayetteville car accident lawyer after a mishap because he can handle all scenarios on your behalf.