Unexpected Places to Find Your Next Client: Smart Strategies You Haven’t Tried Yet

Referrals, social media posts, and paid ads have been your go-to methods for finding new clients. But lately, you’ve noticed things are slowing down.

Your social media posts are getting views and lots of likes, but it stops there. Before, you were getting a few leads every week; now, you’re lucky to get a few leads every month.

Instead of waiting until your client roster is near empty, try out these creative ways to secure clients.

Partner with Coworking Spaces

Remote work has led to a rise in coworking spaces, and you can capitalize on these spaces in several ways.

First, check out the coworking space and experience it for yourself. Pay attention to how the staff interacts with you, what types of professionals typically use the space, and the overall vibe.

Next, start connecting with others who work there. Understand what motivates them to choose that particular coworking space. Take advantage of communal areas, like break rooms or coffee stations, to strike up conversations about their work and the challenges they face. Try attending events hosted by the coworking space.

Once you’ve built rapport, consider proposing to host your own event, such as a workshop, networking mixer, or training session, something that benefits both the members and the coworking space.

Attend Niche Virtual Meetups

You’ve probably attended in-person meetups, but virtual meetups open the door to connecting with people outside your region.

Just like in-person networking, you’ll get better results if you focus on building relationships rather than trying to sell your business.

Start by researching industry-specific or interest-based virtual events. Examples include masterminds, Slack groups, webinars, and online seminars. These smaller, focused meetups often lead to deeper connections and more qualified leads.

Leverage Podcast Guesting

Consider pitching yourself as a guest on a podcast. Podcast guesting gives you access to new audiences, and your episode can attract potential clients for months, even years, after it airs.

Start by looking for podcasts within your niche or those with an audience similar to your ideal client. It’s not always about pitching the biggest or most well-known podcasts; it’s about finding the right fit that connects you with potential clients.

Before reaching out, take the time to listen to a few episodes. Understand the host’s style, the topics they cover, and the type of guests they invite.

When you pitch yourself, highlight the value you can bring to their audience. For example, if you run a social media management company, you might pitch a segment on how to increase engagement or navigate algorithm changes.

And don’t limit yourself to traditional audio podcasts. Many shows now have video formats and are shared on platforms like YouTube. You can also consider partnering with influencers for live chats on TikTok or Instagram.

Build Relationships with Brands You Admire

This long-term strategy can lead to landing your dream client.

Start by making a list of brands or companies you’d love to work with. Then, keep tabs on them. Here’s how:

Follow them on social media

Sign up for their newsletter

Identify key people, like hiring managers or decision-makers

Your goal is to genuinely engage with these brands. Go beyond liking their posts — leave thoughtful comments, share their content, and become an active supporter.

As you build a connection, you may also notice areas where your skills could help. Maybe you’re a web designer who spots a slow website, or a copywriter who notices bland landing pages.

Over time, your consistent interaction will make it easier to reach out or even get noticed by them first. By the time you pitch your services, you’ll be seen as a familiar, trusted contact rather than a cold stranger.

Cross-Promote with a Complementary Business

Cross-promotion is a creative way to expand your reach. The key is partnering with businesses from different industries that serve the same audience.

Think about your ideal client — what other services do they use?

For example:

A wellness coach partners with a yoga studio to offer new clients a free 30-minute coaching session with a class package.

A travel agent partners with a luggage company for a bundled discount or co-hosted giveaway.

Cross-promotions can range from writing a guest article for another business’s newsletter to offering exclusive discounts on a joint package.

Just make sure you partner with businesses that align with your audience and aren’t direct competitors. The goal is to offer something simple, valuable, and appealing to your ideal client.

Final Thoughts

Finding new clients can feel overwhelming, but the more creative you get, the easier it becomes. If any of these ideas piqued your interest, try one at a time. Stick with a strategy for at least 30 days to give it a real chance to work.

Remember, there are thousands of businesses and millions of people out there, which means endless opportunities to find your next perfect client.