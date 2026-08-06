Single Mother, Activist, Philanthropist: Simone Gordon Refuses to Be One Thing

Simone Gordon is known as the “Black Fairy Godmother” because of the life-changing impact she has had on her community. But before establishing her foundation, getting interviewed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and receiving a $10,000 donation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, she was a struggling single mother trying to provide for her son.

Despite barely being able to make ends meet, Simone found a way to not only help herself but also hundreds of families and individuals across the country. Unlike a typical rags-to-riches story, Gordon’s journey is about giving back and using her resources for good.

Here’s how Gordon became a champion for change.

Setting Aside Pride To Ask For Help

Gordon’s story isn’t uncommon. One struggle snowballed into an even bigger challenge, and before she knew it, she couldn’t pay rent or provide for her son. She reached out to every available resource, seeking financial and employment help, but at the end of the day, she was met with unreturned phone calls rather than solutions.

One day, she decided to turn to social media to ask for help. “I was kind of scared of asking strangers and Facebook friends for help,” Gordon admits. “I took a chance on criticism; I took a chance on how people would look at me, but I didn’t care. I was just worrying about [my son].”

While the initial responses from social media were a bit negative and critical, Simone eventually received far more help than backlash. One of her biggest supporters was her mentor, Kimberly Rumberg, who would later help her build The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation. “Kimberly and her husband, Steve, who has since passed away, paid for my education to go back to school. I dropped out of college in 2007 because I couldn’t afford it. I owed my community college $764, and she paid it and enrolled me back in.”

Her mentor wasn’t the only person she received help from. Through social media, she connected with numerous people who provided monetary donations and resource information. Eventually, Gordon used this support to stabilize her own life. And the more help she received, the more she felt pulled to give back.

“For Black women in the United States who are going through generational trauma, I want to show them that there is a way out and there is a way to enjoy life,” shares Gordon. “So I decided I’m not going to keep it all for myself, because that’s what people do. I want to create something better and bigger. I created a group of women and men who wanted to invest in Black women, their education, their health, their trauma, and help them start their own businesses.”

The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation

Driven by her desire to uplift more women, she started The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that uses the power of networking, social media, and influence to connect marginalized Black and Brown families with people who can help.

Running a nonprofit requires an immense amount of planning and preparation. Every day, Gordon wakes up at 4:00 AM to take care of her son, who has special needs. During these early hours, Gordon operates as a multitasking machine often turning her camera off during video calls with supporters while helping her son get dressed.

Once her son is at school, Gordon trades her mom hat for her cape and starts her work at the foundation. Although she’s the CEO, she doesn’t take a salary. Instead, she focuses on putting every dollar received to good use. Her workday typically starts with a Zoom call with her 30 worldwide volunteers to review the emails and messages pouring in from people across the country. After identifying those in immediate need, the team sends out applications so applicants can be properly vetted.

Once an application is approved, the foundation leverages social media to find donors who can fulfill the specific request.

Depending on the applicant’s circumstances, the foundation offers various programs aimed at supporting everyday necessities. Help can look like food assistance through the Angel Food Assistance Program, which delivers exact grocery items directly to a family’s door. The foundation also runs six other programs covering emergency support, domestic violence assistance, birthday fundraisers, and more. For Gordon, it isn’t just about one-time relief; it’s about long-term accountability.

The support doesn’t stop once the immediate needs are met.

“Within 48 hours, our peer support team, who are volunteers, will call those who received assistance and ask them how they are doing,” Gordon explains. “How was the food? What else is needed? Can we put you in school? Do you need a resume? Do you need a job coach? Do you need mental health support?”

From 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Gordon is in constant contact with organizations and people who can offer help.

“I’m on the phone with foundations, companies, partners, and private individuals—including celebrities—who are willing to make a change,” Gordon shares.

What started as a grassroots mutual aid effort has blossomed into a foundation dedicated to creating generational support and growth for families nationwide.

From on-the-ground help to scaling the nonprofit

While Gordon has successfully delivered groceries, optimized resumes, and changed thousands of lives, she has even grander plans for her organization. Granting immediate wishes isn’t her only superpower.

Securing one-off donations from social media and occasional corporate gifts is only the beginning. Gordon is looking to secure multi-year corporate sponsorships, cause marketing partnerships, and matching gift programs by developing deep relationships with companies that align with the foundation’s mission. With larger, more consistent funding, the foundation can expand its scope from crisis response to long-term stability and prevention for vulnerable communities.

To achieve this scalability, Gordon also plans to invest in the organization’s infrastructure by expanding her team to include specialized program coordinators, fundraising personnel, partnership development experts, and administrative support.

To cultivate this nationwide network of donors, ambassadors, and volunteers, Simone plans to utilize strategic advocacy, digital engagement, and powerful storytelling. The objective is to foster a collective movement where individuals and organizations evolve into long-term partners dedicated to helping families build resilient futures. Ultimately, Gordon’s vision extends far beyond offering short-term relief; she aspires to establish a lasting institution capable of transforming family trajectories for generations to come.

Never be afraid to ask for help

While Gordon focuses on growing her foundation, she never forgets that she was once in the same position as the people she serves. For those who are currently struggling, she offers this advice:

“Speak up, because when you speak up, somebody is willing to save your life,” she encourages. “It only takes three minutes to speak up and say, ‘I need help.’ Don’t just say, ‘I need food’ or ‘I need my rent paid.’ Say, ‘I need resources to help me get food and pay rent. After that, I need help becoming stabilized.’ Once you say that, there is going to be a human who says, ‘I want to help.’”