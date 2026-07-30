When Should You Hire A Catastrophic Injury Lawyer?

Almost every stressful event has the potential to cause catastrophic damage. You run the risk of losing a hand in a dog attack, breaking your neck in a slip-and-fall mishap, and maybe injuring your spinal cord. Your next step after one of these accidents should be to choose a catastrophic injury attorney. An insurance claim is the starting point for attorneys handling catastrophic damage situations. To describe what transpired and the impact of your injuries, your lawyer will collect proof and include it in the claim.

Your attorney will communicate with an insurance claims adjuster to attempt to resolve your case. Legal action may be necessary if the insurer is unwilling to negotiate a settlement. The threat of legal action usually serves as another incentive to settle. Your attorney will take your case to court if the insurer remains uncooperative.

Keep reading to discover warning signals that it’s time to take legal action regarding your catastrophic injury claim.

1. When Evaluating the Effects of the Injury’s Severity

All potential monetary or otherwise damages add up to the total worth of your claim. All of the monetary losses that result from an injury are included in your economic damages, which include:

Current and future medical expenses

Income that has been lost

Future profits will be lower

Personal spending

The non-economic damages cover the effect of your injuries on your happiness and quality of life. The purpose of these damages is to compensate for things like physical and emotional distress.

If you want your claim for a catastrophic injury to cover all your losses, you should talk to an attorney about your options. Reviewing your financial and medical information, your Kansas City Catastrophic Injury Attorney can find all compensable losses.

2. Your Disability Is Severe or Long-Lasting

Your claim presentation will be affected by long-term and permanent disability. Your losses may persist for a long time. They could even be there for the rest of your life. Please ensure that your claim accurately reflects the duration and extent of these losses.

Imagine for a second if you were paralyzed from the waist down after sustaining severe arm trauma. If you’ve lost an arm and are unable to work or do household chores because of it, your catastrophic injury attorney will fight to get you compensation that accounts for those losses.

Especially if you are young, you may need the assistance of expert witnesses to identify and assess your losses properly. Many experts in accounting and medicine have already established partnerships with lawyers. Your attorney will know exactly which witnesses to call and what questions to ask to give you the most accurate account of your damages.

3. Your Income Lost Resulting from Being Unable to Work

Your labor capacity will be at the heart of your claim. You can be completely disabled and unable to work after suffering a severe injury, such as quadriplegia. You may be able to return to work after suffering other catastrophic injuries, such as paraplegia or severe third-degree burns.

You need to ensure that your claim accurately reflects the money you lost due to being unable to work. But if you need to, it should also factor in the reduction in your future earning potential:

Switch careers

Alter workplace circumstances, such as shift schedules or expectations

Stop putting in any hours

If you hire an accident lawyer, they may assemble a group of specialists and attorneys to ensure your claim fully covers the financial impact of your injuries.

4. You Need Ongoing Treatment or Have Exorbitant Medical Expenses

Future medical expenditures, such as treatments you anticipate or know you will require due to your injuries, might be covered by your damages. Together with your doctor, a lawyer can help you comprehend the full scope of your injury-related treatments and associated expenses.

5. When Dealing With Insurance Providers

Your insurance company has an ethical and legal obligation to treat your case fairly. However, they are financially motivated to pay for claims at the lowest feasible amount. Insurers may resort to techniques such as claim rejections and delays to get you to settle for less than what is fair.

A catastrophic injury lawyer is familiar with the insurance claim procedure. They can handle responding to insurance rejections of claims and negotiating with them to keep your case going until you reach a resolution or are informed that legal action is necessary.

6. Your Case Is Complex

Handling claims from several jurisdictions or dealing with many parties is common when dealing with complex litigation. You could benefit from hiring an attorney in certain cases due to their extensive understanding of the law and the resources made available to them by their law company.

7. Time is Running Out According to the Law

The state’s statute of limitations determines the time for bringing a lawsuit. If your deadline is approaching, consider getting a lawyer to avoid losing your claim because of a missed deadline.

Bottom Line

Severe or lasting impairments and a mountain of medical debt are possible outcomes of catastrophic injuries. These lawsuits might be complicated, but an injury lawyer can help. Contact the Kansas City Catastrophic Injury Attorney at Langdon & Emison to learn more about catastrophic injury claims and how we can assist you or a family member.