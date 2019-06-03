Understanding History Can Make You a More Cultured Person

If you’re like most people, history was at the bottom of your list of favorite subjects growing up in school. Unless you planned on becoming a history teacher or politician, trying to remember a bunch of historical figures, dates, venues, and events from decades or centuries ago seemed, at the time, irrelevant to what you wanted to accomplish in life. Your only goal, therefore, was to get a passing grade.

Yet, when you get older you slowly begin to wrap your head around the concept that history matters very much. In fact, studying all you can about it can enrich your life in a way no other subject can. The truth is, that when really explored, history can make you a better person.

Better Comprehension of the World

History gives you an in-depth understanding of how the world works. It provides relevant information on various cultures, countries, and societies while also educating you on how the very foundation of life began and continues to evolve to this day.

Education of Self

To make it in this world, you must have a clear sense of self. You must be confident in who you are and where you come from. Yet, how can any of this be possible if you haven’t explored history? If you’ve never researched the origin of names and discovered your roots, you should! The more you know about where you come from, the people, the culture, traditions, values, and beliefs, the more proudly you can stand in your true being.

Education of Others

The world has become a huge melting pot. Meaning there are various people from all nationalities, countries, and origins residing in the same communities and neighborhoods. To be able to live amicably and respectfully amongst others who are so different from you, it is imperative to understand who they are and how that impacts or influences their way of life.

There is no better way to learn this valuable information than to learn about history. When you read books about certain locations, such as the history of San Diego, I would also recommend traveling to the area and exploring via tours in San Diego California. This fully emerges you into the history and culture and what better way to learn than to experience and see for yourself!

Improved Concept of Change

Change, though most people fight against it, happens every day. If you’re going to get through life, this is a concept you must accept and navigate through regularly. Learning more about history, however, allows you to see how things changed and more importantly, why it was necessary.

Better Citizens

When you know the history of how your state, city, or neighborhood got established, the many people that fought for change, and the visions they had for a greater future, it inspires you to want to be a better citizen. You pay attention to political concerns, you volunteer more, you vote, and you want to push for change through activism because you value where you live and respect the people of the community.

Expansion of Creativity

Learning about history can inspire you to become a more creative person. As you learn about the many cultures, travel to various destinations, taste the different foods, listen to the music, and experience the people, you’re motivated to tie some of these experiences into your daily life. Whether you become inspired to add culture to your home decor, through a painting, your style of clothes or your history learnings motivate you to creatively fight for causes you believe in, it opens you up in ways you could never imagine.

History is a lot more than dead presidents, old wars, and religion. It’s essentially a subject that teaches you about life in the past while helping to shape the future. So, be encouraged to dig deep into history. Whether it’s learning about your ancestry or educating yourself on another person or culture, the more you comprehend, the better improved your life becomes.