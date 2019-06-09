7 Reasons Why You Should Consider Working with a Personal Coach

Some people might see hiring a personal coach as a luxury. Others may think that they don’t work or won’t work with them. And others simply don’t think they need help and are too stubborn to realize that they won’t be able to get out of the rut they’re currently in without some assistance.

But there’s a reason why the personal coaching field keeps growing in popularity and why so many people and organisations swear by it – because it works. However, unless you’ve seen the results first-hand, or understand what personal coaching is actually about, it’s easy to be sceptical about its benefits. Let’s look at a few reasons why you should consider working with a personal coach.

Your Goals Will Become Clearer

Most people who get successful usually follow their passions, capitalise on their strengths, or both. A professional coach will be able to identify areas where you excel, and what type of field would energise and motivate you the most.

However, they’ll also be able to tell when career paths may be inaccessible and which should be considered. Also, they might be able to find career paths for you that you have never even thought of. For instance, they might find out that you’re a great people’s person, an empathetic listener, and that people are always looking for support and advice from you. But it may never have occurred to you that these skills could make you a great psychologist or therapist. A personal coach could help you unlock your true potential by showing you a different way. They’ll also be able to tell you which steps you need to take to get there and the possible challenges along the way.

You’ll Learn How to Stick to Plans

One of the major reasons why so many people’s plans don’t come to fruition is because roadblocks along the way end up discouraging them. A personal coach will be there to remind you that this is part of the process and will help you stay focused on your real objectives. When you start losing heart, they’ll be right there to remind you of the journey you’ve been through up to this point and the progress you’ve made.

They Will Give You Constructive and Objective Feedback

If you currently don’t have a mentor or coach, it might be hard to get some real objective feedback. You may try to get it from family or friends, but some may only want to tell you what you want to hear. There are also some cases when they might try to mold you into the person that they think you should be and give opinions based on their world view.

Your personal coach, however, will take your true needs into consideration, and will help you move forward by telling you exactly what next step you need to take to get closer to your goal. They’ll also be frank about what you’re doing right or wrong at the present time. This will allow you to make adjustments and not fall into bad habits.

Another thing is that people around you just may not always have the time for you. They often have their own issues to deal with. A good coach, on the other hand, will be there specifically to help you. This is their mission. They will welcome your questions and concerns and will be focused on your wellbeing. You’ll get their undivided attention – something you might not be able to get from anyone else.

They’ll Help You with Soft Skills

Soft skills are becoming increasingly important in a world were so many people find themselves totally disengaged. However, acquiring soft skills is not something that is always easy. Some courses may have modules based on certain soft skills, but not everybody wants to spend years in a program just to learn how to be a better communicator.

However, you could choose a professional coach that is specialized in communication that will help you with things like public speaking, for instance. They’ll be able to give you one on one coaching which will be tailored based on your strengths. They’ll be able to identify where you’re lacking and help you progress much faster.

Services like Superprof allow you to hire personal coaches by the hour and you’ll find experts in things like public speaking, conflict management, and situational leadership among Superprof’s selection of teachers. Others can even help you become a better negotiator or assist with things like writing cover letters. These are all things that could give you a significant boost in your field. You’ll also be able to learn and integrate the skills you need at any specific moment and fast.

You Feel Like You’re Stuck

Some people may have big goals and dreams, but don’t believe they’re possible because of some cycle in their lives. Some may feel like their current financial or work situation makes it impossible for them. Others might feel like their marriage or relationships with their partner or family may be holding them back. Sometimes, you just need someone to help you identify the real problems in your life and help you make difficult decisions.

You’re Going Through Major Life Changes

In some cases, major life changes could end up derailing your plans and changing your mindset. Your life may have been going through a perfect trajectory, and suddenly took a turn for the worse. It’s often difficult to pick up the pieces during those times and get back on your horse.

It is at times like these that a personal coach becomes important. A good personal coach will be able to give you the emotional support needed, remind you of who you are and why you’re doing all of this, and help you keep your eyes on the prize. In some cases, you might be going through a transition like moving to a new country or city, and you don’t have a solid network yet. Or you’ve decided to pursue a new degree and don’t have everything under control. In each case, your coach will be right there to give you advice and help you get through.

You Feel Like Your Life is Unbalanced

In some cases, you might feel like you’re working too much and still don’t feel any sense of accomplishment. Or maybe you feel like you’re spending too much time socializing and procrastinating, and aren’t grinding hard enough. Or you feel like you don’t have enough time for yourself. In any case, some people will be able to feel when there’s an imbalance in their lives but don’t know exactly what is causing it. A good coach will look at your life habits and see exactly where these imbalances come from since they have a clear understanding of who you are and what drives you. They might be able to give you time management advice and show you what your real priorities should be for you to enjoy fulfillment and happiness.

Working with a personal coach could be a game and life changer, and just what you needed to embark on the next leg of your journey. Make sure that you consider the options open to you, and work with a personal coach that not only has a solid reputation for getting results but with whom you’re truly compatible with and has your best interests in mind.