Here Is Why Sex Is Actually Great For Your Skin

The health benefits of sex are numerous and most people are well-aware of them. Did you know, however, that enjoying a bit of passion (whether on your own or with a partner) can also produce an array of beauty benefits?

According to studies, having regular orgasms increases estrogen levels in women. Estrogen is needed for healthy skin and hair, which is why the post-sex glow is a real thing.

If you want to know how and why sex is great for your skin, keep on reading to discover the full range of amazing effects you’re going to enjoy.

The Post-Sex Afterglow

Whether you’re enjoying sex with a partner or using a small vibrator to climax, you’ll get to experience the afterglow that makes your skin super supple and youthful in appearance.

Not only does sex contribute to hormonal balance improvements, it also affects circulation in a positive way. Better blood circulation means that nutrients can reach your skin effortlessly. When the right vitamins, antioxidants, and proteins reach your skin cells, you can benefit from a highly rejuvenating effect.

Sex also improves natural processes that help the body get rid of toxins. This is another effect that can contribute to feeling and looking a lot more youthful.

Sex Reduces Stress

The link between chronic stress and premature aging is well-established. According to Psychology Today, emotional distress can speed up aging on a cellular level. The length of cellular telomeres is a predictor of wellbeing and how fast a person’s going to age. Research suggests that stressful life experiences have been linked to shorter telomeres in cells. This mechanism of stress impacting the human cells could be used to explain why chronically stressed individuals are more likely to succumb to chronic illnesses.

This is another way of looking at how lifestyle choices could contribute to structural changes within the cells.

We all live a busy and hectic life right now. Most people are exposed to high levels of stress due to demanding jobs, personal responsibilities and relationship issues.

Finding an optimal way to decompress in the end of the day is essential to improve mental health, reduce the risk of chronic illness and even slow down the aging process.

Needless to say, sex is one of the best de-stressing activities out there.

When you have an orgasm and when you’re being intimate with a partner, oxytocin is produced. Known as a feel-good hormone, oxytocin can reduce cortisol levels and cortisol is recognized as the primary stress hormone.

Thus, if you have a busy life and tons of stress-inducing responsibilities, make some time for a bit of intimacy. Even a quickie with your partner can help you decompress, enjoy better health and youthful skin for a longer period of time.

Better Sleep

Beauty sleep is a real thing.

Sleep is the time when the human body does most of its intense recovery and repair.

Thus, if you want to maintain the beauty, elasticity, and youthfulness of your skin, you need to get those eight hours per day.

Sex is one of the best ways to enjoy restful sleep and to reduce the amount of time needed to fall asleep in the evening.

Again – oxytocin is the one that contributes to quality zzzs. When oxytocin levels increase, prolactin production is also sped up. Prolactin is often called a relaxation inducer because high levels of it will make you feel peaceful and drowsy.

It’s not just guys who fall asleep fast after being intimate with a partner. The same is true for ladies and that can be a really good thing.

Can Sex Prevent Dry Skin?

Skin dryness is the primary contributor to the appearance of wrinkles. Individuals who have normal to oily skin tend to age slower because the sebum protects the skin and seals the moisture inside of it.

Can sex prevent skin dryness? Absolutely!

This is especially true and important for women approaching menopause and those who have gone through it already.

Menopause brings on massive changes. The fluctuations in hormone levels linked to it do contribute to a lot of skin dryness. Even the best of anti-wrinkle and hydration creams may be insufficient to counter that effect.

The good news is that you don’t have to spend a ton of money on luxury serums to overcome that dryness.

Sex helps for the maintenance of normal skin in a couple of ways. For a start, it improves circulation and oxygenation. Having sex also helps for some hormonal regulation to slow down the post-menopause effect.

This is why sex has often been called the fountain of youth.

In fact, there’s research supporting the rejuvenating benefits of a healthy and active sex life.

A study was done, tracing the life of 3,500 volunteers over the course of 10 years. They were divided in two groups – people who had sex often and those who didn’t.

One member of each group was placed in front of a two-way mirror. These people were asked to guess the age of the person that was standing across. Consistently, those who were having an active sex life were considered younger than their actual age. In fact, their real age was underestimated by anywhere between seven and 12 years!

Again – you don’t need to have a partner to enjoy all of the rejuvenating and complexion brightening effects of sex.

Self-love is as beneficial in terms of improving circulation, regulating hormone levels and giving you access to the fountain of youth effect.

A final important thing that will also affect your appearance is the fact that a healthy sex life makes you happier and boosts your self-confidence.

Our appearance is largely a function of the way we see ourselves. When you perceive yourself to be youthful, sexy and beautiful, that’s how others are going to see you, as well. The mind-body connection is a real thing and it can massively impact the way you look. So go home tonight and have a bit of passionate fun. Not only does it feel good, sex also looks good on you!