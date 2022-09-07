Why Networking Events Are Important For Influencers

When we think of influencer events, we may picture a group of perfect-looking models hanging out together, taking endless photos, constantly on their phones and bragging about the millions of followers they’ve racked up. The truth is that there are influencer events that cater to a variety of demographics – specifically Black women. And if you are an upcoming influencer who really wants to meet and network with other content creators but are scared to do so, here is the push you need.

Why should you attend an Influencer Event?

Attending an ‘influencer’ event can be daunting especially if it’s your first time and are going solo. You may have questions such as ‘do I fit in?’ ‘Will people be nice to me?’ ‘I’m socially awkward, how do I mingle with people’, run through your head. These fears are normal, but it is important you keep the end goal in mind. As an influencer, your goal, in general, is to increase your exposure, grow your audience and get the attention of brands and maybe fellow influencers. Business coach and content strategist, Jenny Melrose states that she often runs into future business partners at these kinds of events and brands are usually present at these spaces looking for influencers to connect with and potentially work with.

Thus, it is important not to let your fears drown you but ensure your desire to win, your desire to grow and be a successful influencer beats any fears you may have.

In addition, it can be overwhelming trying to find the right influencer event to go to. You may be thinking, ‘I don’t have a crazy amount of followers!’, ‘will there be people who like me?’, or ‘’I’m terrible at networking!’ Here’s where Say Grace & Co come to the rescue! “Say Grace & Co is a company created by and for women of faith on a mission to change the way the world sees good content. Co-founders Kashawn Watson and Johnna Wilks are influencers in their own right, creating content through vlogs, blogs, and building brands, the two ladies came together in midst of a pandemic to gather Christian influencers in one place.”

What to expect from Say Grace Dallas?

Last fall, they hosted their first influencer summit in Austin Texas, having speakers ranging from multiple industries and ministries under one roof. These women included Korean American chef and health care consultant Veronica Gaskey; Author, pastor and home decor enthusiast Jenessa Wait; Executive Producer to Oprah Winfrey Fatima Elswify and so many more. These women varied in the industry but unified in testimony – the testimony of God’s goodness. Women travelled from Denver, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia to spread the good news and hear from others doing the same. This wasn’t a one-off event but a launching pad for their yearly Christian influencer summit called “The Good Kind” dedicated to digital creators and curators in media, ministry, and entertainment.

This year’s summit is taking place in Dallas Texas and promises another incredible lineup of speakers. Professional calligrapher Amanda Reid, dating coach Hope Moquin, and founder of “She Lives Freed” Brittany Dawn-Nelson. Kashawn and Johnna assert that ‘Christian influencers is more than a title or a trend that’s been going viral for the last two years and through Instagram reels and vulnerable captions. It’s the response to the world’s need to see more good’.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to connect with minded ladies, gain clarity in the world of digital creativity, and desire a real community of faith-based brands and businesses – register for SAY GRACE DALLAS on October 1st and 2nd and help spread the good kind of content.

The good news is that Say Grace is offering BAUCE readers a 25% discount! Use the code: BAUCEMAG FOR 25% off any in-person ticket.

For more details on Say Grace, visit their website and Instagram page.