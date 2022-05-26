According to the Texas Relocation Report 2021, for seven years in a row, more than 500,000 people have relocated to the state. This migration to Texas is predicted to continue as some of the best cities to live in the U.S. are located in the state of Texas.

It’s no secret that the Lone Star State is one of the fastest growing states in the country. Most young professionals and families choose to settle in Texas for great job opportunities and the reasonable cost of living. Here are major reasons why more people are moving to Texas.

1. The economy is strong.

As a whole, the Texas economy is thriving. But major cities such as Dallas, Austin and Houston experience more growth than others. The state’s healthy economy attracts numerous startups and major industry leaders including Fortune 500 brands and tech companies.

The state of Texas fosters growth and development in sectors such as business services, manufacturing, financial services, construction, energy, leisure and hospitality, technology, etc. Apart from the massive employment opportunities, there’s also the potential for employees to earn higher wages.

2. Cost of living is lower.

Texas boasts a modest cost of living, making it highly appealing when compared to more expensive cities like New York or San Francisco. House prices are also affordable due to the availability of vacant land, flexible building laws, and adequate building supplies but they will vary based on the city you choose to live in.

Apart from housing costs, other expenses such as groceries, utilities, and taxes are relatively cheaper in Texas. Residents in Texas spend less than the average American on utility bills such as water, electricity and cable. In Texas public transportation is readily available and cost effective. Car insurance in Texas is less than the national average. But age, driving history and vehicle can still make rates more expensive.

3. No personal tax.

Texas is one of nine states in the country that don’t have an income tax. It relies on other taxes, mostly sales and property, to fund public services such as public schools and healthcare. If you’re tired of paying personal income tax, you should move to Texas.

The state’s constitution forbids income tax so residents can save up to 20% of their salaries every year. The savings can contribute towards buying a house, starting your kid’s college fund or planning your dream vacation. But keep in mind that you still have to pay other taxes.

4. More business friendly.

The Chief Executive Magazine ranks Texas as its best state for business. The Lone Star State has a stable business climate, skilled workforce and good transportation infrastructure. As a result, many big corporations are moving their headquarters or opening offices in Texas.

The state of Texas is a rapidly growing hub of entrepreneurship and innovation. It provides ample support for startups and small businesses. You can expect low taxes and flexible regulations as well as access to startup guides, resources and business incentives.

5. Great schools.

According to the U.S. News & World Report’s yearly ranking, Texas has over a tenth of the leading 100 high schools in the country. Some top-tier colleges and universities in the U.S such as the Texas A&M University and the University of Texas at Austin are in the state.

Families can opt for public schools with free tuition, private schools with affordable tuition or homeschooling and online academics. The school districts in Texas provide excellent education as well as groom students in sports, arts, and other extracurricular activities.

6. The diverse culture.

The unique cowboy culture, the vibrancy of art scenes, Texan BBQ and live music makes it a wonderful place for tourists to visit. Its people’s friendliness and richness in diversity also make Texas a great place to live and work. It’s one of the top locations to relocate to.

Because of a steady stream of migrants into Texas (both from other states and other countries), you won’t only see men in Stetson hats. Everyone in Texas is different but they are very accommodating of one another. The majority also share a common love for football.

7. Warmer weather.

Texans experience seasonal temperatures all through the year. But the state is famously known for its hot weather. During the winter, Texas is typically milder than most northern states. This is one of the reasons why more people are moving to Texas.

The Lone Star State is the fourth-hottest state in the country, with an average annual temperature of 65.3°F. The coldest month of the year in Texas is January while the hottest month happens to be August. When it gets too hot during the summer, air conditioners and community pools help to keep everyone cool.









