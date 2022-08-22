Why Dropshipping Through eBay Is Still Relevant In 2022

Is eBay still relevant in 2022? Depending on what you’re selling and where you’re selling to, eBay is still very much alive and relevant. It’s one of the best places to make a full-time income reselling online.

If you are considering a platform for dropshipping, here are several more reasons to consider using eBay:

It’s low-cost online retailing.

If there’s any major pulling factor with eBay, it’s their low setup cost. As mentioned earlier, the setup cost is the capital needed to set up, run, market, and reach a high potential customer base. It is low, making eBay a practical choice for entrepreneurs and retailers who want to hit the ground running with a retail business immediately.

It’s highly automated.

Plenty of features on eBay make it easy for rookie entrepreneurs to set up shop and sell. There are plenty of processes that are automated. If you can use a smartphone effectively, you can start selling on eBay. All you need is to pay attention to marketing and customer care.

It’s low risk

If this is your first time setting up an online retail site, then eBay is an ideal place to start learning the ropes of online business. You will be selling a wholesaler’s product instead of your own, giving you the option to go for higher markups. You can benefit from further markup or provide value for your products by offering low shipping rates, depending on where your business is located. To check what prices your products may be worth, use CheckAFlip.com, a free eBay price checker tool.

You have access to a global network.

Starting an eBay store automatically opens you up to a global customer base ready to buy. You can target your products based on region, nationalities, interests and anything else that your products may help solve a specific customer’s needs. You can do an eBay dropshipping site from anywhere in the world.

eBay comes with excellent SEO benefits

Ranking a business on Google from scratch is challenging work, one that takes time, patience, and money. But with eBay, you get to grab the SEO benefits that come with a reliable platform since the name eBay is already well known and ranks easily on Google.

You get to decide your listing prices

eBay has the option of price listing. If you have a bulk stock of products, you can use a fixed-price listing, but if you have limited stock with high demand, you can choose to go with an auction listing while selling on eBay.

Your site comes with trust and reliability.

Many internet customers prefer eBay to purchase from because of the reliability and trust that comes with the name. Some very loyal customers prefer to buy on eBay due to the reliable shipping and good quality products sold on the platform.

You can access the affiliate network.

Through eBay, you also can access their affiliate programs. Your affiliates receive an affiliate commission, and you receive a higher sales volume. Sales will increase through multiple affiliates, but you get to keep your costs relatively low.