Why Collagen Is The Secret Anti-Aging Formula

Collagen is the most abundant protein in our bodies, and it plays a very important role in the anti-aging process. What do you think about when someone talks about getting old or the aging process? Naturally, your thoughts produce images of wrinkled skin, saggy parts of the body, and gray hair.

While collagen can’t help with your gray hair problems, it can directly impact the other major signs of aging. This is because your skin tends to get wrinkles and starts sagging when your body stops producing as much collagen as it used to. Collagen is responsible for providing elasticity and strength to our skin cells – it’s what keeps the skin nicely stretched and smooth. This is really noticeable in people with conditions where they produce more collagen than normal; their skin is super smooth, soft, and stretchy.

With this in mind, it’s entirely possible that boosting your collagen production can help you delay the signs of aging and look more youthful for longer. Below, you’ll find three tips to help you increase collagen levels and unlock the secret anti-aging formula:

Protect your skin from UV rays

Unbelievably, collagen production in the body starts to slow down when you reach early adulthood. It’s believed that you produce 1% less collagen per year when you enter your twenties. However, collagen production is also impacted by exposure to UV rays. If you expose your skin to UV rays too much and too often, it will start looking older because the UV destroys collagen. Therefore, your first step in increasing collagen levels is by protecting your skin. Always wear a moisturizer with SPF and UVA/UVB protection when you go outside; it’ll help delay the shutdown of collagen production in your body.

Avoid topical options

You will come across a wide range of cosmetic products that include collagen, and most of them are topical creams or serums. Avoid using these as they have almost no effect at all. Collagen is too large to be absorbed through the skin, so it does nothing for your overall production. Instead, try oral supplements or injectables to increase collagen production. If you do want to use topical treatments, look for ones that include retinol as this can be absorbed through the skin and will also help to boost collagen production.

Start while you’re young

Don’t wait until you’re old to begin increasing your collagen production. Collagen is fantastic at delaying the signs of aging, and it can also help you reduce the appearance of wrinkles. However, taking collagen when you’re older and already experiencing major signs of aging won’t mean you magically reverse the effects. It can prevent the skin around your breasts from sagging, but it won’t be a magic breast lift if there’s already saggy tissue there. Remember, collagen production decreases in your twenties, so that’s the perfect time to start taking action!

Simply put, collagen is the secret to maintaining a youthful appearance and delaying the signs of aging. Try to maintain or increase your collagen production as you go through life, and you’ll be rewarded with softer, smoother skin that stays nice and elasticated for longer.









