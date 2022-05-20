Why Black Women Should Be Working At Crypto Companies

Do you feel like you are on the leading edge of the next big thing, but aren’t sure how or where to even start? For many Black women, the drive for financial freedom is enough to charter into territories such as crypto and blockchain.

Cryptocurrency or crypto is a digital currency designed to work as a medium of exchange through a computer network that is not reliant on any central authority, such as a government or bank, to uphold or maintain it. “A blockchain is essentially a digital ledger of transactions that is duplicated and distributed across the entire network of computer systems on the blockchain.” (Euromoney.com)

There are a total of 82 different crypto wallets, with roughly a market cap of an estimated 2.6 trillion, and there are less than 20 crypto millionaires. All this money isn’t in those 20 people’s hands, it’s available for you as well!

Jewel Tankard, a black mother and entrepreneur was already invested in gold, silver, oil, and real estate when she saw a new path with crypto. Jewel spoke about disparity economically in our country and the emergence of Black culture, but when you look at the balance sheet in economics such as assets vs liabilities – Black people are still very much at the bottom.

Jewel stated: “The only way to change that is through education. As long as you think you have to wait for the government, a particular party, or some handout – you’re not going to ever live the life you dreamed about. You don’t live your life because someone else gave it to you. For women, especially women of color, I wanted to demystify crypto.”

Why we need more Black Women in Crypto

Recently, the platform Flow introduced a new way to think about blockchain with their invention of the CrytoKitties. Now, they are working more to help people understand blockchain recently partnering with Billboard where they released a limited time availability NFT when each award was announced. They also announced a 725 Million Ecosystem fund within their platform for their community to create and make money.

There’s a lot of money to be made. When we think about wealth development, we think about labor, #doingtheword, getting a job, or selling another product. We don’t think about investing unless we have had some mentor lead us in this way. Real wealth is going to come through putting your money to work for you. There aren’t enough hours in the day to work to live your dream – one way how to live your dream is to get your money working for you.

“Women make up 12% of the blockchain industry. It’s only grown from 8% to 12% over the past 2 years. It’s all about equality and paving the way for other women to feel connected and encourage this space. A great way to get connected is to connect with women on LinkedIn in the crypto space. They don’t have to be C level, they can be in all aspects of the industry. As well as joining groups like WOW3 and Women in Web 3.” – Amber Dapper Labs

Systemic Gains

If you’re looking for more education, you will get it in the crypto space. Twitter hold weekly spaces that you can listen to like Clubhouse and are great ways to dip your toes in. With crypto, the power is back in the hands of the people to educate themselves and keep your brain in learning mode.

Once you get in it and you start making money, you realize the possibilities. It’s ok to feel intimidated when you start, we all did, and growth happens when you are learning something new. This is where these women’s communities are great assets!

Working Hard Isn’t Enough

Women like Jewel are looking to galvanize women and have them work together in a sense of “work smarter – not harder”. We were all told if you work hard you can live your dreams, but that’s not entirely true. We all know people who work hard and still live paycheck to paycheck. The best advice is to get started! Take a course online (there are free ones!), listen to crypto rooms on the clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, ask questions, and join a community of crypto minded women. Jewel says: “I listen to the people who have more than me.”

You may find out that crypto has a lot for you once you get into it and you might find an entirely new career path that you’ve been waiting for. Joining these spaces themselves may be intimidating but instead of telling yourself the usual narrative, how about asking “What could go right?!”

Let’s get more black women as crypto millionaires!

