Wholesome Self Care With Just One Natural Ingredient: Honey

Self-care has become an incredibly important part of our days and weeks following the pandemic. And in a world of consumerism, the number of products we get to choose from can be overwhelming. That’s why going back to simple and natural ingredients oftentimes can be the winner we are looking for.

Honey is a superfood. You can drink it or use it topically and gain a world of benefits. That’s why we’re adding it to our drinks and skincare routines. But of course, let’s not forget. It’s also great to use in the shower for soft and luxurious hair.

Honey For Our Drinks

The most classic use of honey has been for consumption. We put it in our teas and coffee and on pancakes in the morning. It’s a sweet alternative to maple syrup, but it has benefits far beyond sweetening our day. It’s a mix of iron, zinc, amino acids, and vitamins for daily nutrition. Thanks to this, studies have shown the following benefits.

Honey works as an antidepressant and anti-anxiety solution. It also has ties to other neurological disorders and has been linked to preventing memory disorders.

Honey has been used for different gastrointestinal diseases that may include diarrhea. It also has rehydrating properties.

Honey is great for coughing when picking up the common cold and a scratchy throat. It provides a soothing layer in the throat and is commonly used for topical wounds to heal.

Add honey to tea or coffee for a little immunity each day. If you don’t like drinking either, you can always get some hot water and lemon and pour a little honey in.

Honey For Our Heads

Honey for your hair should be used all year long. But if there was ever a time to start trying, it would be in the winter. Our scalps are dry. Our hair is brittle. And there are too many split ends to even count. Honey is great to apply to split ends because it helps nourish them and strengthens your hair.

When it comes to hair care, you don’t have to use honey straight out of a jar. Sometimes mixing honey with other ingredients to make proper shampoo and conditions can be a daily solution. Something to be careful about is that damaging ingredients like sulfate and parabens can undo all the great work that honey offers.

That’s why choosing a honey-based conditioner for your hair from a brand like Gisou is important. The ingredients are quality while also retaining ethically sourced honey from bees. With a product like this, you can feel your hair naturally detangle with ease while also feeling hydrated and weightless at the same time.

Honey For Our Hands and Feet

While we are about to dive into the amazing benefits that honey has on our skin, it’s also good to know that honey can help strengthen our nails. Soaking our hands and feet in a honey and apple cider vinegar mix once a week can make a huge difference in our nail strength and prevent them from breaking so often! Plus, it’s a great skin exfoliant!

Honey For Our Bodies

It doesn’t get much more wholesome than using honey in our skincare routines, so we need to go over a big list of benefits right now!

Fade Scars

Honey has long been used for wound care because of its antibacterial properties. It is also an incredible anti-inflammatory and has been noted to close up and heal wounds faster, thanks to its potent minerals. Fading scars is something that honey certainly is good for, and when you combine it with other amazing ingredients, it becomes a powerhouse.

If you have scars, mix coconut oil and honey together. The best way to get it to a liquid is to warm it up slightly in the microwave. When it’s cool enough, massage it into the areas where the scars are.

Healing Acne, Psoriasis, Eczema

Manuka honey, also known as unpasteurized honey, is an incredible fix for those who suffer from skin conditions whether you are dabbing it on or using a full face mask, honey has soothing properties to help with irritated skin. Even in the worst circumstances.

Some fans like to rave about the mix of Manuka honey and pure cinnamon as a face mask. After heating and combining the two, you can leave it on for several minutes. Afterward, wash and pat dry.

Light, Bright, Beautiful Skin

Honey is also a great exfoliate. Studies are still working on whether it improves dark spots. But because it does help naturally get rid of dead skin cells, it helps make your skin feel and look fresh. It also has incredible hydrating properties making your skin plump and smooth instead of flaky and dry.

Lip Hydration

Your lips need as much love and attention as other body parts, but we often forget. Honey can be applied directly, or you can make an exfoliant lip scrub to get rid of some dry skin. The best approach is to use a tiny bit of raw honey as an overnight mask to let the ingredients soak in overnight.

Don’t Be Shy

When it comes to using honey in our lives, there is no such thing as too much of it. We can now see that honey has a purpose for everything, including our hair, lips, toes, and feet! It can be a part of our skincare routines and paired up with other superfood ingredients! The best part is a little can go a long way. Even if you are having a cup of tea, a splash of honey can instantly impact your mood!

The important thing to remember is that there are a lot of products on the market with honey in them. That’s great that we are starting to get the memo. But make sure to check for other harmful ingredients that can negate the wonderful benefits of honey. The closer it is to its natural state, the better the product likely is! That’s why using trusted beauty brands is key.