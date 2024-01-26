Who Is A Market Maker in Crypto and How Do They Generate Profit?

Market making is not a new concept in financial markets; these crucial participants play a key role in fostering a healthy trading environment, and the crypto market is no exception. Today, we will focus on crypto market makers, see what they are, and how they make a profit.

What is a Crypto Market Maker?

A crypto market maker is an individual or entity that engages in financial markets by consistently initiating both buy and sell prices for a digital asset, with the intention of profiting from the bid-ask spread. Market makers play a crucial role in boosting liquidity, creating a seamless trading process, and contributing to market efficiency.

Who is a liquidity provider? It is a broader term that includes entities like market makers and other participants such as institutional investors or algorithmic trading firms. Market makers are a specific subset of liquidity providers actively involved in continuous quoting and trading on a market maker trading platform. Liquidity providers, in general, contribute to liquidity through various means, such as providing substantial order sizes or participating in specific trading programs.

How Does a Crypto Market Maker Make Money?

The main goal of a market maker is to add liquidity to traded assets. To do that, they place orders to buy or sell a digital asset in an order book on a crypto exchange. They specify buy and sell prices, maintaining them as close as possible, to ensure there is not a big difference. This difference is called spread, and the shorter it is, the easier other traders find each other and conduct their deals at a fair price.

So here is how a market maker earns:

Spread. By buying assets at a lower rate and selling them at a higher price, market makers pocket the spread. For instance, a market maker buys SOL at $87.64 and sells it at $88, taking the difference of 0.36. Yes, that’s a tiny profit, however, having concluded a large number of transactions a day, a market maker accumulates profit.

Arbitrage. Crypto rates on different exchanges may vary, so market makers use this opportunity to buy low on one platform and sell high on another one. In such a way, they also contribute to the alignment of prices on different exchanges.

Fees. On some platforms, market makers charge small fees from traders. Some exchanges also charge lower fees from makers.

Cooperating with market makers, crypto exchanges maintain their liquidity level at a decent level. High-liquidity markets, in turn, become magnets for new users and investors, creating a healthy ecosystem for the broader crypto community.