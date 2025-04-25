Finding jobs as a travel nurse can feel challenging. You want to help patients and see the world, but you shouldn’t compromise your pay, benefits or schedule to make that happen. Learning about which travel nursing agencies offer the most reliable job placements will point you toward the experts known for matching people with great roles. Whether you prefer short or long contracts, you’ll find your next favorite placement by working with a leading agency.

Travel Nursing Agencies Offering Reliable Job Placements

Give yourself the best career opportunities by working with travel nursing agencies known for their excellence. See which benefits they provide, where they send nurses and what each company seeks in candidates to narrow your options.

1. Trustaff

Trustaff is a helpful resource for any travel nurse with a multi-state license. The company lists thousands of jobs for registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs). You could start a short turnaround contract or find a job that lasts a few months. Browse the high-paying, clear contracts to see what’s available.

Contracts for nursing experience in specialties are available alongside high-paying contracts for supervisor positions. The agency will help you find the best housing opportunities with a reliable 24/7 support team before you start working your next favorite job.

Trustaff Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length Health InsuranceDental Insurance401(k) With Employer Match24/7 SupportReferral BonusesNursing License ReimbursementHousing and Travel Assistance Nationwide One to 24+ Weeks

2. Axis Medical Staffing

People return to Axis Medical Staffing for travel nursing placements because the company has a relationship-first approach. The brand’s team gets to know each applicant personally so everyone gets the best possible jobs for their interests. After completing a quick digital onboarding process, you could earn $3,000-$4,800 weekly in jobs like nurse educator and emergency room nurse. Sort through the nationally available gigs according to your licensure and experience to see what’s available when you’re ready for your next contract.

Axis Medical Staffing Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length 24/7 SupportAgency-Provided and Stipend Housing OptionsHealth InsuranceDental and Vision Insurance401(k) With Employer MatchPet InsuranceNursing License ReimbursementEmergency Travel Assistance Nationwide Four to 17+ Weeks

3. Host Healthcare

Recruiter support is the foundation of Host Healthcare. Travel nurses get 24/7 access to a personal recruiter through texts, calls, direct messages and a live chat system. They’ll assist in accommodation selection even for pet-friendly placements. If you’ve ever felt alone in your travel nursing contract changes, Host could prevent that from happening again. See if your dream infection prevention manager or clinical coordinator role is available when you’re ready to move anywhere in the country.

Host Healthcare Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length Health InsuranceDental and Vision Insurance24/7 Support401(k) With Employer MatchReferral BonusesReimbursements for Licenses and CertificationsContinuous Benefits Between Assignments Nationwide 13-Week, 14-Week and 26-Week Contracts Available

4. Krucial Rapid Response

Krucial Rapid Response stands out among travel nursing agencies because it sends nurses to disaster areas. When you see people nationwide bracing for a hurricane or recovering from an earthquake, Krucial could provide the support you need to help in real time. You’ll arrive in high-need areas when people need nurses the most. You can even choose contracts extending for 52 weeks, connecting you with your selected community as they recover and rebuild.

Krucial Rapid Response Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length LodgingTransportationMealsLimited InsuranceOn-Site RepresentativesTraveling Bonuses Nationwide (Only Emergency Response) Five to 52 Weeks

5. Travel Nurse Across America

When people work with Travel Nurse Across America (TNAA), they get their own recruiter and a team of specialists dedicated to their travel experience. Experts will be ready to help with questions about pay, housing, benefits and more. TNAA also has some of the most straightforward contracts. You’ll see your typical hours, pay and taxes before committing to anything, which could give you the transparency you need to jump into a new role across the country.

Travel Nurse Across America Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length Health InsuranceDental and Vision Insurance24/7 Support401(k) With Employer MatchReferral BonusesHousing SpecialistsTravel ReimbursementsPaid Sick Leave Nationwide 13-26 Weeks

6. Fusion Medical Staffing

Recent college graduates sometimes struggle to find travel nurse jobs, but not with Fusion Medical Staffing. The agency works specifically with new graduates and experienced nurses who want to see the world. You’ll get career guidance, mentorship and recruiter access throughout each diverse contract. As you research which travel nursing agencies offer the most reliable job placements, consider Fusion Medical for its extensive benefits and opportunities for people developing their post-college resumes.

Fusion Medical Staffing Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length Reimbursements for Licenses and CertificationsHealth InsuranceDental and Vision Insurance24/7 Support401(k) With Employer MatchUniversity Tuition DiscountsPaid Time OffReferral BonusesDomestic Partner Insurance CoverageFree Mental Health Resources$0 Copays for Counseling Nationwide 13 Weeks

7. Amergis

Amergis sends qualified nurses nationwide, but you’ll always be within reach of one of the company’s offices. The brand’s nurses get in-person support, which might be refreshing if you’ve spent your travel career talking to recruiters over phone calls or emails. Check out the company’s wide-ranging job positions and standard 13-week contracts. You’ll find extensive benefits with any role, including ongoing education support through Amergis or your selected university.

Amergis Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length Health InsuranceDental and Vision Insurance24/7 Support401(k) With Employer MatchTravel ReimbursementsUniversity Tuition DiscountsLife InsurancePaid Time OffContinuing Education Access Nationwide 13 Weeks

8. TotalMed

If you want the most data possible before applying for a new role, TotalMed has the job search platform you might like most. The system has numerous filters so you can learn everything you need about your potential future with specific contracts. Learn about each location’s crime rates, housing options and living costs before filtering roles by teaching status and trauma level. You’ll receive comprehensive benefits after selecting the job you’re most confident you’d enjoy.

TotalMed Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length Health InsuranceDental and Vision Insurance401(k) With Employer MatchLife InsuranceReferral ProgramShort-Term and Long-Term Disability Coverage Nationwide Eight to 13 Weeks

9. Nomad

Search the jobs available through Nomad, and the platform will get to know you while you compare options. The system has an automated algorithm that suggests open roles based on your saved positions and which opportunities you look into. You’ll simplify the experience of searching through thousands of contracts while getting to know each opportunity’s specific pay rate. You could earn up to $4,320 weekly in some roles, including oncology positions and cardiac care.

Nomad Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length Health InsuranceDental and Vision Insurance401(k) With Employer MatchTravel Reimbursement

License, Certification and Testing ReimbursementMalpractice InsuranceReferral BonusesHousing Stipend Nationwide Eight to 12 Weeks

10. Atlas MedStaff

Adventures love Atlas MedStaff because it has nationwide opportunities with standout perks. Travel nurses get Atlas adventure perks when they work extensive assignments, which include scuba expeditions, hiking opportunities and sports events. The veteran-owned organization also works with nurses at any point in their career. You’ll find jobs for people with various skills, including telemetry and cath lab experience.

Atlas MedStaff Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length Health InsuranceDental and Vision Insurance401(k) With Employer MatchPaid Private Housing or StipendLife InsuranceLicense and Certification ReimbursementReferral BonusesContinuing Education AccessAtlas Adventures Perks Nationwide 13-26 Weeks

11. Travel Nurses Inc.

You know what you need from a travel nursing placement best, which was the inspiration behind Travel Nurses Inc. Fellow nurses run the agency, so they know the importance of clear communication and contract transparency. You’ll have a team of friendly faces who know what you’re going through while comparing pay packages and benefits. Explore the high-paying opportunities available in nearly every state while the Travel Nurses Inc. team connects you with fully furnished apartments with diverse interior decorating styles.

Travel Nurses Inc. Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length Health InsuranceDental and Vision Insurance401(k) With Employer MatchTravel ReimbursementOnboarding, Licensure, Certification and Immunization Reimbursement24/7 SupportReferral BonusesFirst-Time Traveler Incentive Bonuses Nationwide 13 Weeks

12. Triage Staffing

Triage Staffing has a reputation of being a friend to travel nurses. The laid-back company culture fosters interpersonal conversations, leading to fulfilling friendships between recruiters and nurses. They know you want transparency and a comfortable contract, which makes them one of the most transparent agencies in the country. Triage Staffing is also known for its frequent bonuses and compensation options that fit each person’s unique pay needs.

Triage Staffing Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length Health InsuranceDental and Vision Insurance401(k) With Employer MatchHealth Savings AccountsPrivate Housing or StipendReferral BonusesFlexible Compensation Nationwide 3-53 Weeks

13. Prime Time Healthcare

You’ll find thousands of open jobs available through Prime Time Healthcare. The agency partners with hospitals nationwide, so its nurses have extensive career advancement opportunities. Choose from contracts allowing frequent travel, temp-to-permanent job growth and even per diem placements. The comprehensive benefits with each role, including pet-friendly housing options, set Prime Time Healthcare apart from its competitors.

Prime Time Healthcare Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length Health InsuranceDental and Vision Insurance401(k) With Employer MatchOnboarding Assistance24/7 SupportUnlimited Referral BonusesPersonal RecruitersFlexible SchedulesAgency-Provided Housing or Housing StipendPet-Friendly Housing Options Nationwide 2-26 Weeks

14. Medical Solutions

Aureus recently turned into Medical Solutions, but didn’t lose any of its beloved expertise with its travel nursing team. The company still retains its expansive placement network and top-quality, high-paying jobs. While you’re reading about which travel nursing agencies offer the most reliable job placements, the Medical Solutions team matches nurses with exclusive jobs and rewards them with a loyalty bonus program. Every hour worked accrues $1 in collected bonus cash.

Medical Solutions Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length Health InsuranceDental and Vision Insurance401(k) With Employer MatchLoyalty and Referral BonusesPaid TravelFlexible Housing OptionsPet-Friendly Housing Options24/7 SupportPet InsuranceDisability InsuranceReimbursement for Licensure and Immunizations Nationwide and Guam 13 Weeks

15. Aya Healthcare

You won’t have to search a complicated job listing platform if you visit the Aya Healthcare website. Nurses love the user-friendly filters and thousands of open roles. RNs, LPNs and certified nursing assistants (CNAs) can all find their next favorite job in minutes. High-paying specialties are also available for people with experience in post-anesthesia care units and endocrinology. If you find a role that seems like a good fit, your dedicated recruiter and housing specialists will take care of the little details standing between you and your next paycheck.

Aya Healthcare Benefits Job Placement Locations Possible Contract Length Health InsuranceDental and Vision Insurance401(k) With Employer MatchSick LeaveNursing Program ScholarshipsClinical Ladder ProgramFully Furnished ApartmentsHousing StipendPet-Friendly and Family-Friendly Housing OptionsPersonal Recruiters24-Hour Emergency LineContinuing Education Access Nationwide and Guam 13-26 Weeks

What to Look for in a Travel Nursing Agency

If you still feel unsure about choosing an agency, clarify your opportunities by looking at what each business could offer you. You should think about your preferences before filtering open roles by factors like:

Clear pay rates

Outlined benefits

Reliable communication

Ideal placement locations

Beneficial contract terms

Contact each agency’s customer service team to get more specific questions answered. You’ll uncover the information you need and get a feel for how well their support team works. You won’t hesitate to apply for roles where you could thrive once you know if an agency offers the support you want.

Get the Job Placement You Want

Land your next favorite contract gig by researching which travel nursing agencies offer the most reliable job placements. Whether you want to help people in emergency situations or work in a traditional health care setting, you’ll set yourself up for a fulfilling role with the benefits and pay you need by contacting a leading placement agency.