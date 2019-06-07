Where To Find Inspiration As A Budding Fashion Designer

Inspiration is everywhere around us, but there is a fine line between inspiration and copying. If you are a fashion designer, you may have been inspired to come up with new ideas from other designers. However, this can quickly be translated to copying if the concept is not original enough. Your inspiration needs to create unique and creative items that are in no way copied. You may be stuck with a particular design and have no idea where to begin. Luckily, there are plenty of inspiration sources that you can look at to get great ideas for your designs.

The following are some of the ways you can get inspired or sources of inspiration for your designs.

1. Going through old newspaper and magazines

Old newspapers and magazines are excellent sources of inspiration. An old newspaper search can provide you with great fashion ideas that you can switch up to fit the modern look now. Through this search, you will get an idea of what high fashion was like in the olden times and use this to create a modern, but vintage design.

2. Using accessories

As a fashion designer, you can find yourself unable to make a design because your mind is entirely blank. One effective way to get your mind inspired by a design is by using accessories. For instance, you can take rare walking canes and build your design around them for an equally one-of-a-kind look. Let the cane be your source of inspiration on the type of design, material, color, and theme. Accessories are a great way to build designs from scratch because you can get creative and think out of the box.

3. The street

Take a walk outside and look at the fashion in the city or town you live in. Look at how people dress and the trends they like or those that are common. The street can be a great source of fashion inspiration because of the endless options from every person. People have unique and different styles, and you can use this diversity to come up with a design. You can also incorporate two or three different trends you have seen in your area into one creative outfit that is phenomenal.

4. Digital world

The digital world provides you with endless options that you can incorporate into your project. There are various style blogs, social media platforms, and websites you can draw your inspiration from. On digital platforms, you will find plenty of trends and styles to pick from and build your design around as well. The beauty of the internet is that you are likely to find styles you will not find on a typical day. The unique styles on the internet are bold, brave and make a statement. If you are not scared to go out of your comfort zone with your design, the internet is the place to get inspiration from.

5. Fashion shows

Trends are always changing, and styles are continually evolving. It is essential to keep up with all these changes when looking for inspiration because you want to create a design that is in season. Therefore, it is vital to attend fashion shows to identify what is in season and draw inspiration from it. Fashion shows can help you get creative ideas for your project and keep you up to date with what is hot. However, ensure you do not copy trends from these shows, instead get inspired by them.

6. Interior design and architecture

Fashion inspiration does not have to come from clothing and dressing. It can also come from interior design and architecture. There are probably some unique interior design styles that you can tweak to fit into your clothing design. Architectural styles are also diverse and different, and there is some modern minimalist art that you can add to your design.

Inspiration happens at any given time. You may be walking down the street and be inspired by a passerby or architectural building. Inspiration sources are, therefore, all around you, and you need to concentrate and let your mind take you through the creative process.