4 Things Every Woman Definitely Deserves At Work

It is hugely important as a worker to know what it is that you are entitled to. If you are not clued up on this, it can easily lead to you accidentally being taken for granted, or taken advantage of, and that is obviously not the kind of situation that anyone wants to be in. But most of us get confused about what is possible here and what is not, and that can lead to a great deal of worry and concern, especially when it comes to your rights. If you are keen to learn more about this, then read on. In this article, we are going to discuss some of the things that you should consider yourself as being entitled to, in order to ensure that you are working for a decent organization. As long as you have these, you should feel that you are working in the right place.

Respect



Some of the more basic human qualities are the most important in the workplace. If you are ever in the position where you feel as though you are not being respected, then it is likely that you will want to be out of there as soon as possible. Of course, this is not the kind of situation which can be clear cut, and sometimes you will have the sneaking feeling that you are not respected, but you can’t place your finger on exactly why.

This can be a problem, but it’s something that you can often resolve either by moving to another job or simply acting in a way which commands more respect. If that doesn’t work, perhaps because your boss is simply unpleasant in this respect, then you should make sure you allow yourself to report them and make a point of it. Basic human respect should not come as an extra in any workplace.

Safety



Everyone deserves to be as safe as possible in the workplace. The truth is that your safety is an issue which is both your responsibility and the responsibility of your employer, so you should consider it a kind of relationship in that way. You need to make sure that you are looking after yourself in the workplace, but at the same time your employer should do everything in their power to keep the workplace safe and to listen to any safety concerns you or your colleagues might have.

If they don’t, you are well within your rights to report them, or to move to another job – or both, of course. If you should suffer some kind of an injury as a result of your employer’s incompetence, remember you are always able to hire lawyers for accident claims to help you along. Of course, staying safe in the first place is preferable.

Breaks



Another basic you should champion is that of having breaks. Everyone needs a break every now and then, and there will be a legal minimum of these, depending on your industry and type of work and so on. More importantly women who may have recently had a child need appropriate areas, like lactation rooms, to take these breaks in. Make sure you get these, and that you are given the chance to take that break somewhere away from the workplace itself. If not, reach out to HR and point to the state and federal laws that mandate these rights.

Equal Pay



It’s no secret. Although more and more women are being offered higher positions in a variety of industries, disparities exist, especially when it comes to our salaries. Most women still earn just 79 cents for ever dollar that men make for similar roles, levels and positions. To make matter worse, women of color feel the pay gap even harder as Latinas and African American women have suffered greater losses in earnings (55 and 60 cents respectively).

As America continues to claim its stake on a global scale of being a land of equal opportunity, it’s important that our paychecks catch up and resonate this message. Make sure that you do your research before you enter a job and negotiate your salary. Often times, we as women don’t speak up and it’s important that we are direct about how much we believe we should be earning.





