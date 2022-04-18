What We All Need To Do When Self-Doubt Creeps In

The hardest thing about being self-made is that we spend so long trying to put up that impenetrable wall of confidence that sometimes there can be cracks that take us by surprise. Self-doubt is something that happens to us all, but rather than trying to avoid it, we’ve got to embrace it but also overcome it with the right approaches. You’re only human, so here are some things to bear in mind.

Are You Dressing for the Right Part?

Image is such an important thing to our overall sense of self that even if we let the mask slip, it can give us a lot of doubt in our abilities to thrive. Sometimes, we just need to recognize that it’s not just about looking powerful all the time, but about ensuring that we can put on different personas. Having a relaxed and playful image can be a simple thing. Suppliers like Hometown Heritage Clothing can provide plenty of cute boutique pieces, but there are a lot of options. Image is not just about trying to look like we mean business all of the time, but about looking in the mirror and realizing that sometimes we need to loosen up as well.

Be Compassionate With Yourself

Sometimes doubt can hold us back from taking leaps in our careers or other aspects of our lives. We all make mistakes, and it’s okay to do so. When we have doubt in our abilities, it is usually because we don’t want to make any mistakes. But we need to remember that mistakes are how we learn and grow. So being kind to yourself means that you can reduce self-doubt as much as possible.

Be Mindful of Your Thinking

Negative thoughts creep in, and they can be hard to fend off. If you ever have experienced imposter syndrome, this is something that feeds off of the negative thoughts that tell you you are not worthy of being who you are. The next time these thoughts come in, take the opportunity to ask yourself if you believe these thoughts are really true! Positive thinking in those negative funks can help you to be more confident in your abilities and with who you are.

Don’t Compare Yourself to Others

Comparison is easier than ever to do. If you look at someone on your social media feed and they’re living a life that is more than what you want to achieve, you can be seething with envy or you can have FOMO. But if you stop comparing yourself to them, this is going to free yourself up and focus on your own path. You can’t control what they’re doing, but you can control what you want to do. When we focus on our own path and where we want to go, this is when we start feeling more like who we are.

Use Past Achievements as a Reminder

When we reflect on the achievements where something challenging became something great, it can make us realize that those bouts of uncertainty can help us do the right things. It is important to not focus on the past or dwell, especially when it comes to your failures, and, much like the future, which is predominantly beyond our control, focusing on the now allows you to understand where you can progress. However, remembering that you have been able to overcome certain obstacles in your life can be wonderful for your sense of self.

Keep a Journal

You don’t need to go to therapy, but you can write down your thoughts of self-doubt in a journal as this may give you a lot of clarity on the situation. Because when you start to write down exactly what you were feeling when these doubts came to you, you may come to the conclusion that they are not worth the advertising space in your mind! Because if you have negative thoughts or feelings of self-doubt, realizing that they come from a completely immature point of view or they are unfounded can give you that confidence in yourself to keep on trying!

When self-doubt creeps in, we all think that it’s the end of the world. Doubt can be a very crippling frame of mind because it stops you from living the life you want. Everybody is prone to those feelings of self-doubt. But when they creep in we’ve all got to remember that these moments are fleeting. They will pass. And everybody experiences these little feelings of self-doubt, but remember, people are also so good at hiding them as well.









