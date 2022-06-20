What to Look for in a Rental Apartment in Brooklyn

Brooklyn’s reputation for being one of the most diverse and desirable places to rent an apartment in New York is no fluke. With so much to offer potential tenants, and so many areas of Brooklyn to consider, it’s important to know exactly what to look for.

Take the following criteria into consideration, and you’ll soon be in your perfect apartment.

The perfect location

One of the many benefits of living in Brooklyn is the area’s rich diversity. The wide range of cultures across different neighborhoods is what makes it such a unique place to live.

But it’s important to understand which area suits your specific needs best. Windsor Terrace and Cobble Hill are more family-oriented, whereas Crown Heights and Downtown tend to be a little more welcoming to lively and young creatives.

A doable daily commute

Brooklyn rental apartments are ideally situated for easy access to the other surrounding areas of New York City. Within walking distance of some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, and with fast access to public transportation, Brooklyn offers several options for your daily commute.

To make sure you’re viewing the perfect rental apartment, try a practice commute during peak hours to and from your place of work.

An apartment with the right space

While you’re viewing these apartments, it’s easy to be distracted by how the apartment currently looks, and forget about putting your own personal style there.

You’ll see places of all shapes and sizes, but never underestimate how a little creativity can help you to make the most of a smaller space. Try to look for a place you can make your own, to truly get it feeling like a home.

A living situation that suits your needs

Everyone has their own particular set of deal-breakers in finding a Brooklyn apartment to rent, whether it’s the cost of utilities, or how close it is to a gym. And all of them are equally important and valid.

But how do you make sure that you’re not wasting your time on viewings that don’t meet those needs? Working alongside a good real estate agent will help here. As long as you’re honest and open about what you need, the rest will happen naturally.

A Brooklyn apartment that fits your budget

The budget you’re working with doesn’t necessarily mean you’re not going to be able to enjoy your Brooklyn adventure. It’s just a matter of looking for an apartment that’s comfortable for you to rent without taking away your ability to socialize and enjoy your life.

An apartment that helps you to achieve your goals

The most important thing to remember when looking for a rental apartment in Brooklyn is to keep your future goals and needs in mind.

No matter what those goals are, whether it’s your career or simply finding somewhere to settle down and start a new chapter in your life, remember that what matters most is that you feel happy and excited to move into your new apartment.