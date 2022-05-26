What Should You Consider When Buying an Air Conditioner (AC)?

What features should you look out for when buying an AC? You’ll want to get an AC that can cool your home down quickly, without using too much energy. You also need to consider what type of AC you want to buy, for example, do you need a portable one that you can move around?

Also, consider what AC services, such as repairs, you may need when you shop around for your air conditioner.

Types of Air Conditioners

There are two main types of residential air conditioners, namely portable and split units.

To use your portable air conditioner, you have to plug it into your mains and then dangle the air conditioner’s hose out of the window. The split unit air conditioner has an indoor and outdoor unit.

The indoor unit is fixed inside an exterior wall, while the outdoor unit is on the other side of the wall. It can also be installed on the ground outside.

The Portable AC

This single-unit standalone AC has wheels at the bottom so that you can move them around between the different rooms of your house. A portable unit is a good investment if you don’t have enough space to install a permanent unit, and they’re ideal for cooling one room at a time.

A portable air conditioner extracts the warm air from your house and then pushes it outside through the hose that is attached to it. It will cool down the room you’re in, but it won’t push cold air into other rooms.

Water droplets collect in the tank as a result of condensation, and you’ll have to remove the water and clean the filter.

If you don’t have a big budget, it will be worth your while to get a portable AC. They’re cheaper than split units, but not quite as efficient at cooling. You can also use portable ACs without having to do a permanent installation. If you have a premium unit, it might be able to double as an air purifier, electric heater, or dehumidifier.

Some of them can be quite heavy and you might need someone to help you move them.

Split Unit Air Conditioner

The split unit air conditioner has two parts, namely a condensing unit which is mounted outside, and an evaporator which is placed inside. Installation is more complex, as both parts need to be connected.

The split unit is quieter and more efficient, but the downside is that it needs to be permanently placed in one room. A professional will have to help you set it up.

The split unit AC has a compressor that circulates the refrigerant and turns it from a gas into a liquid. The liquid goes through the coolant lines to the indoor evaporator where it transforms into vapor. It removes the heat from the surrounding air and blows the cooled air into your home. The outdoor unit turns the refrigerant vapor back into a liquid. This process is repeated until the unit reaches the programmed temperature.

It’s worth your while to buy a split air unit if you have one room that always gets extremely hot. You don’t have to leave any windows open, and it’s a secure way of air conditioning your home. It’s more expensive than portable units, and you have to budget for installation fees as well. You also can’t move them between rooms.

Final Thoughts

There are several factors you have to keep in mind before you make your final decision about your air conditioner. Do you want to use your air conditioner only in one room, or do you want to be able to move it around? Are you able to afford a more expensive AC?

Whatever decision you end up making, make sure that the unit you choose, meets all your needs.









