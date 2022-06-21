What Makes Automated Software Testing Results More Reliable Than Manual Testing?

Why are automated software testing results more reliable than manual testing? Both processes are vital for ensuring that the software product functions as expected. Automated testing results are more reliable than manual due to different reasons. Automated tools work better than human beings in terms of speed and quality. Automated testing includes real-user simulation, which allows us to detect bugs without human participation.

There are clear differences between the manual testing process and automated testing. In manual testing, the test cases are executed by humans step by step, while tools are used to perform different test cases in automated testing. You can easily execute manual testing test cases without deep programming knowledge. On the other hand, it’s almost impossible to test cases without a programming language. Manual testing can allow random testing, while automated testing doesn’t allow any case of random testing. In terms of accuracy, the manual testing process is unreliable because it largely depends on humans, who are prone to errors. In contrast, automated testing is more reliable in terms of accuracy because of the effective use of tools.

Here are factors that make automated software testing results more reliable than manual testing

Higher testing efficiency

This is perhaps the biggest benefit of automated software testing results more reliable than manual testing. Automated testing brings about a substantial increase in the testing efficiency of the processes being tested. Every test case is usually carried out via complex and repetitive steps that can be very time-consuming if done manually. That means that the results can be less accurate because humans are prone to making errors when dealing with repetitive tasks.

Automated testing will take less time as the test cases are executed with very effective tools. These tools can repeat the running of the test cases as many times as possible without making too many errors. Eventually, the efficiency of the whole process increases, and the testing process can be carried out 24/7.

Great accuracy

Every company needs quality results to match the product improvements with the current customer demands. Sometimes the testing process gets monotonous, especially when testers are required to carry the same set of tests over and over again. In this case, even the most diligent testers are prone to making mistakes when analyzing results accurately.

Most of the tools used in automated testing are highly scrutinized to ensure that they work as expected. That’s why each test case executed in automation is performed precisely with no scope of errors. And this is what makes automated testing more reliable than manual testing for certain test cases. Most of these tools also record the test cases for further review, especially when the testers need to change the test scripts.

There is reusability of the test scripts

Just imagine how time-consuming a process can be when you have to write a new test script every time you are about to carry out a specific test. The fact that you can reuse most of the scripts in automated testing makes the process a rewarding investment. That means the same tool can be used to test different applications supporting the software product.

Still, the tool can be upgraded by adding new features to increase its ability to detect bugs. When you are dealing with repetitive tasks, as stated above, the tools will take care of the repetitive steps depending on the instructions.

There is improved test coverage

Improved test coverage makes automated testing more reliable than manual testing, especially when dealing with many test cases. This is where it wins hands down by making it possible to execute many tests for the specific software product. It will require a lot of resources and a team for the manual testers to match the test coverage for the automated testing processes. Sometimes, it’s practically impossible, especially when working on test cases with deadlines.

The improved test coverage leads to detailed testing that ensures quality features are added to the software product. Some complex test cases are only possible with automated tools, resulting in great test coverage that can seldom be achieved through manual testing.

It’s possible to simulate the user environment

In software life development testing, a lot of redundancy is involved in executing the same procedures for different mock user environments. That means a lot of effort will be required if the GUI process is carried out manually, and the process will take too much time. This process can be avoided with automated testing as it’s possible to stimulate the user environment and check how GUI works.

That means the testers can easily evaluate and analyze the Graphic User Interface by simulating a typical environment with mouse clicks and strokes. This explains why automated testing is more reliable than the manual testing process.

Conclusion

There are lots of reasons why automated testing is more reliable than the manual testing process. Some reasons are based on the test process and errors, while others are entirely based on the result. In most cases, using tools in the software testing process is considered a more beneficial and rewarding investment, especially if the software product is in the early stages of development.