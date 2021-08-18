So, the Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel is here, two years after its initial successful launch. But how does it work? Does the diesel take away from the Jeep lifestyle for which the brand is known? Here is what experts are saying about Jeep Gladiator Diesel.

What Has Jeep Done Here?

The company has taken the 3.0-liter turbo diesel V-6 that’s available in the Ram 1500 and Wrangler and plopped it into the Gladiator, plus a beefier iteration of the old eight-speed tranny. We’re talking 260 horses and 442 pound-feet of torque here.

Speaking of torque – all-important in trucks – the EcoDiesel begins at 1,400 rpm and continues through 2,800 rpm, at which time the horses appear in front of the EcoDiesel’s 3,600-rpm apex.

Plenteous low-end torque renders the more assertive 4.10:1 rear end unnecessary for rock climbing, and the higher ratio – the EcoDiesel propels a 3.73:1 rear axle – enhances fuel economy.

Can I Get More Specs?

With a base price of $41,040, the 2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel is a front-engine four-wheel drive, five-passenger, four-door truck with a curb weight of 4,700 pounds and a wheelbase of 137.3 inches. It’s on sale now.

But How is Jeep’s Truck to Drive?

According to Motor Trend, which tested a Rubicon model, the diesel doesn’t hurt. In fact, in the test drive, the thing jumped off the mark much better than it did with the gas-fueled engine.

What’s more, the Jeep Gladiator diesel is a happy camper; it’s ready and willing to do whatever you ask and at any speed, be it on the highway or while climbing a steep hill. There’s no strain, and aside from a bit of noise while idling and when you’re flat-out on the throttle, the engine is very quiet,

Because of the diesel’s high-compression ratios, your brakes don’t get much of a workout while heading downhill.

What About Off Road?

Not only is the diesel not a liability when off-roading, the thing positively loves playing on terra firma. It pretty much gobbles up everything in its way. By contrast, the gas-powered engine needs to make a concerted effort to clamber over stuff. The diesel? Well, it handles dirt with aplomb.

What About Towing?

Due to a dependency on cooling, the towing capacity on diesel models is down to 6,500 pounds from 7,650 (gas). Maxing towing capacity had to be dropped to not screw around with the Gladiator’s signature seven-slot grille and formidable steel bumper. Can’t be messing with that!

Similarly, because the diesel adds up to 365 pounds to the Gladiator’s heft, you can’t haul as much. In terms of payload capacity, that drops from 1,700 pounds to 1,325 for the lightest Sport trim.

If these are the worst demerits – and they are – the Gladiator still comes out ahead.

Lots of Range

You could go 500 miles before stopping. That’s a sweet selling point right there, especially if you were concerned about range.

What experts are saying about the Jeep Gladiator Diesel should tell you that this is the vehicle to beat when it comes to efficiency that doesn’t sacrifice the Jeep experience. You can do everything with this diesel that you can with gas, and in some cases, do them better.

Essentially, with the new EcoDiesel engine, the pickup swaps refinement for toughness, range and fuel economy. In fact, Jeep expects that 15% of Gladiator purchasers will opt for the EcoDiesel V6 – roughly the same percentage of Wrangler Unlimited customers who coughed up primo dollars last year for the turbo 3.0-liter powerplant.

The EcoDiesel is simply worth it.



















