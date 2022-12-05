4 Things Weighted Blankets Can Do For You

Getting enough sleep is easier said than done, and this could be for a number of reasons. However, there is one night-time assistant that is said to help aid with a lot of the most common sleep disruption issues. That tool is a weighted blanket! You might have seen them advertised on TV or social media, or perhaps you’ve heard other people talking about the best-weighted blanket. If this is the case, you may not actually know what they are and how they work. So, keep reading and find out what a weighted blanket can do for you…

What Is A Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are a type of therapeutic tool that weighs anywhere between 5 and 30 pounds. They aim to make your body feel as similar pressure as you would from deep pressure stimulation, as it’s said to help relax your nervous system. They don’t feel like they’re a heavy weight on top of you either. It will almost feel like a tight yet soothing hug, helping to calm a lot of problems that you may be facing at night.

What Can They Do For Me?

Now that we know what a weighted blanket is, let’s take a look at how exactly it can benefit you.

Lower Anxiety

A lot of people struggle with anxiety on a daily basis but adding a weighted blanket to your bed could make a huge difference to your symptoms. When you’re experiencing anxiety, your body goes into “fight or flight” mode, and you can start to feel all sorts of weird and uncomfortable side effects. The most common response that your body has to this is difficulty breathing, shivering, increased heart rate, and an upset stomach. However, when you wrap yourself up in a weighted blanket, the pressure it provides should help regulate your nervous system back into a much calmer mode. This could help soothe a number of your anxiety symptoms at once and allow you to get some actual rest without disruption. So, if you struggle with anxiety, be sure to incorporate a weighted blanket in your bedroom.

Soothe Sleep Disorders

There may be times when no matter how hard you try, you can’t get to sleep. This could be for a lot of different reasons like stress or insomnia, but they can wreak havoc on your quality of sleep. However, with the added use of a weighted blanket, you should notice that you become a lot calmer, and your body starts to naturally drift off. The pressure from the blanket can calm a racing heart rate and slow your breathing too; two of the things your body needs in order to fall asleep. So, if you bring a weighted blanket into the bedroom, you should notice that you fall asleep a whole lot quicker!

Assist With Neurodivergence

Neurodivergence can sometimes make it hard to sleep, with ADHD and autism being two of the most common ones stopping people from sleeping. However, studies have shown that weighted blankets can really help soothe the effects of these conditions and allow you to sleep. ADHD can become troublesome at night when all you want to do is sleep, but your brain is constantly being overstimulated by what’s going on around you. But if you pop a weighted blanket on top of you, it should start to bring your mind to rest and allow you to drift off to sleep. Autism can also make sleep harder, as overstimulation and anxiety can run rampant at night. But again, with the help of a weighted blanket, you could see a huge difference in how you feel in bed. The pressure it provides can be extremely calming for those with autism, so don’t overlook the benefits that it can bring.

Help With Chronic Pain

Many people struggle with chronic pain, and it can make sleeping impossible. But studies have shown that when using a weighted blanket, you could see a reduction in the added anxiety and depression that comes with the pain. It could also help to lower the pain that you feel as well as the pressure acts almost like a massage. Another reason they may help is that the weighted blanket allows you to feel more relaxed. So, if your muscles are tight or you have a trapped nerve, you should notice some relief when you use the blanket. While a weighted blanket isn’t a painkiller, it could offer you relief that’s enough to let you sleep.

Weighted blankets are a brilliant tool that more and more people are becoming aware of. They offer so much more than just a cosy feeling in bed too. From helping soothe anxiety to calming a neurodivergent mind, these blankets can work wonders when it comes to sleep. So, if you want to improve your sleeping habits, why not add a weighted blanket to your routine? The difference it can make will blow your mind!