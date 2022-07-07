What Causes Most Car Accidents: 5 Leading Causes of Car Accidents In America

When most people think about vehicular accidents, they picture other drivers swerving in and out of lanes or running red lights. Yet, these are only two reasons why vehicular accidents happen. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there are a variety of reasons why car accidents happen every day. The truth is that 65% of all fatal motor vehicle accidents are caused by the following:

Swerving for animals and pedestrians

Most fatal car accidents occur when the driver swerves or makes unsafe lane changes to avoid hitting people, animals, or other vehicles that appear in the roadway. This may not be your fault, but if you were injured due to such an event, you could be entitled to compensation.

Speed-related collisions:

Speeding is one of the common causes of car accidents in the United States today. A driver accelerates faster than it can decelerate, causing a higher collision velocity. Even if the driver has a perfect braking system, they will still lack the ability to completely stop the vehicle before colliding with another driver or object. In addition to speeding, driving too fast for conditions also plays a part in causing traffic accidents. For example, driving 50 miles per hour on an icy road is an accident waiting to happen.

Drunk driving

A comprehensive study by the Treatment Research Institute shows that people who drive under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or medications are responsible for about 75% of car accidents. The findings were based on a survey of 3,300 car accident victims and 1,300 control group members. The study also revealed that most car accidents occur at night (50%), involve single-car crashes (63%), and are usually caused by driver error (eg driver fatigue, night driving, distracted driver, drunk drivers, drowsy driving, drugged driving), not the road.

Reckless Driving

Aggressive driving or reckless driving is a leading cause of both traffic accidents and fatal accidents. By law, a driver must drive with due care and reasonable attention, and a failure to do this can result in serious injuries, such as severe brain injury or death. Such negligence may result in the claim that the driver acted recklessly or negligently. In doing so, the driver may have violated traffic laws or was driving unsafely. For example, texting while driving is not only illegal, it can also be considered careless or reckless driving. The same goes with street racing, wrong-way driving, ignoring traffic signals, and running a red light while pedestrians are crossing.

Distracted drivers

Did you know statistics show that most distracted driving accidents happen because the driver wasn’t paying attention to the road (think of street signs/animal crossings/storm passes, etc)? While this might sound obvious, it’s dangerous driving behavior that’s pretty common. Whether you’re not paying attention to the road/traffic signs because you’re texting, adjusting your GPS, or fiddling with the radio, you’re taking your eyes off the road and dramatically increasing your risk of a serious accident.

Poor Visibility

A common cause of car accidents is a loss of control due to poor visibility. This can be due to glare, inability to turn signals, poor weather conditions, and failing or cracked windshields, among other reasons. And it’s true – even the most experienced drivers can make a mistake when dealing with these issues.

Teen drivers/young drivers

When it comes to car accidents, teen drivers are the leading cause. Many factors, such as the driver’s ability and inexperience behind the wheel, contribute to this. Additionally, teens are more likely to take risks while driving, such as not leaving a safe distance between their car and the one in front. Finally, they’re more likely to make sudden lane changes without signaling. All of these behaviors can lead to serious accidents.

Final Words

If you have been in an accident, it is important to contact your personal injury attorney as soon as possible. Do not worry about affording legal representation, as most personal injury lawyers work on a contingency basis, which means they only get paid if they win your case. If you have been involved in an accident, don’t hesitate to contact a Reep Law attorney today to discuss your options