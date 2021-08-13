What Are the Main Details to Know About Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate Certification?

Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate is a popular certification that validates your knowledge of how to effectively architect and deploy robust as well as secure applications on AWS technologies. It also validates your ability to use the architectural design principles to define a solution based on the customer demand as well as provide the execution guidancehttp://www.certbolt.com .
Target Audience
The target audience for this certification path is the individuals who are involved in carrying out the Solutions Architecture role and also have a minimum of one year of hands-on experience. This expertise includes designing scalable, fault-tolerant, cost-efficient, and available distributed systems on AWS. It is recommended that the potential candidates have some hands-on experience in using compute, storage, networking, and database AWS services. They should also have knowledge of AWS global infrastructure and possess the ability to define and identify the technical requirements for the AWS-based apps. You are required to have an understanding of network technologies and their relationship to AWS. Having the relevant knowledge of the recommended best practices for building reliable and secure applications on the AWS platform is also important.
Exam Details
There is only one exam that is required for earning this associate-level certificate, which is known as Amazon SAA-C02. The test contains a total of 65 questions that can be of two types, either multiple response or multiple choice. The time allocated for each candidate to answer all of these questions is 130 minutes http://www.exam-labs.com .
To earn the certification, you must demonstrate your understanding of all the topics of the exam and earn 720 or more points. You can gain up to 1000 in total if all of your answers will be ideally correct. Thus, if an individual want to show his/her best during the test, he or she should prepare for the following exam domains:• Design Resilient Architectures – 30%;• Develop High-Performing Architectures – 28%;• Develop Secure Apps & Architectures – 24%;• Design Cost-Optimized Architectures – 18%.
The registration process for this exam costs $150 and you will need to choose between English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean to decide which one to take the test in. Concerning the delivery method, the Amazon SAA-C02 exam can be passed at a testing center. Alternatively, you can also sit for an online proctored option from your office space or home. The certification that you get after completing the exam is valid for 3 years, so you need to understand that you are required to recertify after this period.
Conclusion
Nowadays, more and more organizations around the world use AWS to run most of the aspects of their businesses operations. It gives many opportunities for the Cloud computing professionals to enhance their careers and go for the prestigious job roles. All in all, this is the main goal of many individuals who want to advance their careers in Cloud computing by pursuing an Amazoncertification. That is why AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate is so popular among the candidates, and they want to succeed in this area. So, if you are one of these applicants, you should prepare wisely and learn all the details to perform with flying colors.
Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate is a popular certification that validates your knowledge of how to effectively architect and deploy robust as well as secure applications on AWS technologies. It also validates your ability to use the architectural design principles to define a solution based on the customer demand as well as provide the execution guidancehttp://www.certbolt.com .
Target Audience
The target audience for this certification path is the individuals who are involved in carrying out the Solutions Architecture role and also have a minimum of one year of hands-on experience. This expertise includes designing scalable, fault-tolerant, cost-efficient, and available distributed systems on AWS. It is recommended that the potential candidates have some hands-on experience in using compute, storage, networking, and database AWS services. They should also have knowledge of AWS global infrastructure and possess the ability to define and identify the technical requirements for the AWS-based apps. You are required to have an understanding of network technologies and their relationship to AWS. Having the relevant knowledge of the recommended best practices for building reliable and secure applications on the AWS platform is also important.
Exam Details
There is only one exam that is required for earning this associate-level certificate, which is known as Amazon SAA-C02. The test contains a total of 65 questions that can be of two types, either multiple response or multiple choice. The time allocated for each candidate to answer all of these questions is 130 minutes http://www.exam-labs.com .
To earn the certification, you must demonstrate your understanding of all the topics of the exam and earn 720 or more points. You can gain up to 1000 in total if all of your answers will be ideally correct. Thus, if an individual want to show his/her best during the test, he or she should prepare for the following exam domains:• Design Resilient Architectures – 30%;• Develop High-Performing Architectures – 28%;• Develop Secure Apps & Architectures – 24%;• Design Cost-Optimized Architectures – 18%.
The registration process for this exam costs $150 and you will need to choose between English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean to decide which one to take the test in. Concerning the delivery method, the Amazon SAA-C02 exam can be passed at a testing center. Alternatively, you can also sit for an online proctored option from your office space or home. The certification that you get after completing the exam is valid for 3 years, so you need to understand that you are required to recertify after this period.
Conclusion
Nowadays, more and more organizations around the world use AWS to run most of the aspects of their businesses operations. It gives many opportunities for the Cloud computing professionals to enhance their careers and go for the prestigious job roles. All in all, this is the main goal of many individuals who want to advance their careers in Cloud computing by pursuing an Amazoncertification. That is why AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate is so popular among the candidates, and they want to succeed in this area. So, if you are one of these applicants, you should prepare wisely and learn all the details to perform with flying colors.