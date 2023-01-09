Ways to Support an Aging Parent to Live the Best Life

Caring for a parent with a life-limiting illness can be physically and emotionally challenging. This may be an unfamiliar journey for you and your parent. Still, it can be navigated with love, patience, and understanding. It’s important to remember that your parent still has the right to enjoy life, despite their diagnosis. Here are some ways you can help them live a full life and make the most out of the time they have left.

Create Meaningful Connections

Creating meaningful connections doesn’t always need to be done in person. You can set up Skype, or Facetime calls so your parent can stay connected with friends and family members who live far away. If your parent is comfortable doing so, social media is another great tool for keeping in touch with people worldwide. You could even create a blog or website dedicated to your parent’s story as an outlet for sharing their journey with others.

You should also try to find ways to connect your parent with their passions and hobbies. If they’ve always been an avid reader, try finding a book club or online forum that they can participate in. If they were once active in the community, see if any volunteer opportunities would suit them. These activities not only give them a way to stay connected to the world but also provide them with an outlet to express their thoughts and feelings.

Help Them Maintain a Sense of Control

Taking control of even small decisions can be empowering for someone in your parent’s situation. When possible, please include them in conversations about their health and allow them to make choices that are important to them. If they’re feeling up to it, involve them in selecting a hospice facility or nursing home, preparing meals, and choosing activities for the day. It’s also important that you remain aware of their privacy and dignity. Respect their wishes and ensure your parent is surrounded by people who treat them with empathy and understanding.

Provide Comfort and Compassion

Having a loving family is often the best comfort someone can have during difficult times. Make sure your parent knows that you are there for them through whatever may come and that you’re willing to listen if they need to talk. Offer simple acts of kindness like massages, playing music they enjoy, and being present with them. You could even try to lighten their mood with humor or reminiscing on old memories.

You can also provide comfort through hospice care. Hospice provides physical, emotional, and spiritual care for those facing a life-limiting illness. They offer holistic care tailored to your parent’s needs and support for you and other family members. With these services on their side, you can feel assured that your parent is receiving the best possible care in their final days. Additionally, hospice can offer guidance and resources to help you cope with your emotional needs during this challenging time.

Look into Home Care Services

Home care services assist at the home while offering emotional support when needed. They can help with laundry, meal preparation, light housekeeping, and grooming. This service provides companionship and allows your parent to stay in familiar surroundings while receiving necessary medical attention. Many home care services also offer respite care, allowing you to take a much-needed break from your caregiving duties while still providing your parent quality care. Consider hiring a private home health aide to help you manage the more difficult aspects of caregiving.

Engage in Therapeutic Activities

Engaging in therapeutic activities is beneficial for both physical and mental health, no matter what stage of life someone is in. For those living with chronic illnesses like cancer or ALS, therapeutic activities such as music therapy or art therapy can help reduce pain levels and improve mobility if possible. Massage therapy has been found to reduce stress levels, improve sleep quality and increase relaxation for those living with chronic conditions and their caregivers. There are many different types of therapies available that you can offer your parent. Some of these are:

Creative arts therapy

Occupational therapy

Cognitive-behavioral therapy

Music/dance therapy

Physical/massage therapy

Pet/animal-assisted therapy

Meditation and yoga.

These therapies can help your parent express their emotions and cope more effectively with their condition, especially when combined with other forms of treatment.

Regardless of your parent’s stage, it’s important to remember that they still deserve to live a full life. With love and support from you and the medical team, your parent can enjoy the time they have left surrounded by those who care about them. Use these tips to help make their journey as comfortable and meaningful as possible.