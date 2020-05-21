10 Brilliant Ways To Make Yourself Feel Good Right Now

It’s not always easy for you to feel your best. No matter what you do, sometimes you can feel down or scared or stuck or just generally in a rut. And it sucks! Because all you want is to feel good and enjoy your life – but it’s not always as simple as that. In fact, you may find that you have to work extra hard to try and feel good. But it’s always worth it.

One of the ways that you can do that is for you to stay healthy and work on being more positive. And it works. But in order to do that, you have to approach happiness for a range of angles. It’s not going to be easy or simple to do overnight. Instead, you’re going to want to make sure that you are actively working on feeling fantastic.

Sometimes, we do that thing where we wait for something specific to happen in life in order to feel good. But that’s really not the way that it happens. You have to make that conscious commitment to feeling good in order for it to happen. And so, it’s important for you to decide that you are ready to feel good so that you can actually make it happen. And now is very much the time for you to do that. So, it’s a great idea for you to try and do what you can to feel fantastic – from work to health to happiness – all of it contributes to helping you feel incredible. Let’s take a look at ten things you can do to make that happen.

1. Shut Off The Noise

To start with, when you want to feel fantastic, you have to make sure that you’re shutting off the noise that is surrounding you right now. You may find that you are getting suckered into news and discussions about negativity and what’s going on in the world, but it might just cloud your brain. So do your best to distance yourself.

2. Put Down Your Device

If you’re always attached to your phone, then you are not going to feel good. Scrolling is draining! So it helps to just put it down and try to avoid being on it as much if you want energy and to feel good.

3. Stop Comparing

One of the reasons that you might want to think about staying away from your devices as much as you can, is to stop comparisons. Because there will always be that feeling when you are looking at other people’s content on social media. You may not realize that you’re doing it, but it happens. So just stop. Make sure that you’re not comparing yourself to others because this simple action can make you feel happier and more content. It will make such a difference to you now.

4. Get More Sleep

Now, when you want to be able to ensure that you feel good, you’re going to want to make sure that you get more sleep. If you want more energy, less anxiety, and to just generally feel amazing in yourself, you’ll want to come up with a good bedtime routine. When you can prioritize sleep, you can restore and heal. This is exactly what you need right now to feel good and be on top of your game.

5. Enjoy The Downtime

It’s easy to feel itchy or stressed out with everything that’s going on in the world but you really have to try and work with it. The downtime can be really great for you right now. It’s good to be able to slow down and enjoy rest. So do that! Rest can be great for you.

6. Prioritize Movement

From here, you’re then going to want to make sure that you’re moving as much as you can. Even if you usually hate exercise and you’re not that keen on sports or fitness, aiming to move more every day can make you feel fantastic. So just start. Even going for a walk or trying a run can really transform your life. It’s so good for your mind that once you start, you may realize that you want to keep it up.

7. Mix Up Your Diet

The next thing that you need to be able to do is eat well. You are what you eat. So if you are eating junk, it’s going to show. If you can bring good nutrients and more balance in your diet it’s going to help you to feel fantastic.

8. Get Educated

You’ll also find that it’s really going to help you if you can look to educate yourself a little more about health and the things you can do to feel better. Now, this can work in a range of ways. You can opt to learn as much as possible about key health concerns and issues, like with EMF Empowerment, or you can go alternative. Maybe you want to learn about nutrition or meditation or alternative therapies. This can help you to look after yourself better.

9. Try Something Creative

From here, the next thing that you can do is to try something creative. When you want to feel fantastic, one of the best things that you can do is to work on your creativity. Even if you think that you’re not a creative person, you can be. It’s important for you to try new things and exercise your creative side in order to welcome happiness and feel good vibes into your life right when you want them.

10. Make Calmer Choices

Finally, you may find that it’s also really helpful for you if you can make some calmer choices in your life. Right now, you know that you can’t do all of the social things that you’d usually do, and that can be hard. But instead of constantly turning to the TV for entertainment, maybe you can consider calmer choices? Reading or taking a bath, yoga, or doing a puzzle could be more relaxing. This will help you to feel better about yourself and enjoy happiness.