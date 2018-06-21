Stress affects women in different ways. Some people thrive in stressful situations, while others can find that they struggle to keep calm, letting the effects of stress take over.

Managing stress the right way calls for strength, resilience, and balance. Much of what comes with managing stress is down to your lifestyle, and by making some healthier changes, you could help yourself to process stress better and become a stronger person as a result.

Learn how you can overcome stress by taking better care of yourself.

Up and at ‘em

When you want to avoid the world, it’s tempting to hide away under the covers. You might decide to call in sick or cancel plans, just to avoid dealing with your problems. Instead of hiding in your bed, try getting up early and face the day and accomplish something in the morning. Whether you like to read, workout or get a head start on the day – you’ll feel ready to face the day once you make it out of bed. If you generally find getting up a struggle, why not try some tips to help you get up faster and have more energy in the mornings?

Eat healthy

An unhealthy diet can have all sorts of impact on your life. As well as zapping your energy and making you feel run down and sluggish, a poor diet can contribute to several health problems. Poor diet can also lead to weight gain, which can give you an additional reason to be stressed.

At the opposite end of the scale, eating too little can have some serious consequences. Being underweight can affect your fertility, which can lead to further stress in your life. Avoiding infertility stress is important while you’re trying to conceive, as being particularly stressed could make things more difficult for you and your partner. Focus on eating balanced, nutritious meals to help give your body what it needs.

Exercise

Exercise is one of the best stress relievers. Not only will exercise help your body to stay strong and healthy, but it can also provide you with a release to help you eliminate stress from your life and become calmer as a result. It’s been proven time and time again that exercise is a great stress buster, releasing the body’s ‘feel good’ hormones, known as endorphins, that will elevate your mood after your exercise.

Exercise has many other health benefits. Regular exercise can help you lose weight, will build strong muscles and boost your immunity. As your strength increases, you will also grow in confidence, helping your body and mind to handle stress better.

Next time you feel stressed, go for a walk or run or hit the gym – it could make a big difference to your mood.

Treat yourself

We all deserve some pampering now and then, and there are some amazing ways to pamper yourself that are effective stress relievers. Taking a bath, having a head massage or a full Swedish massage treatment can all help you to relax and ease your stresses as you melt your cares away. Book a spa day or make sure you take some time to yourself to help you unwind and enjoy some TLC.

Avoid turning to drink or smoking

At the end of a tough day, it’s easy to find yourself reaching for the wine bottle. A drink at the end of the day might feel like it’s taking the edge off, relaxing you as you sip. The same goes for smoking – many people light up when stress starts taking over.

However, reaching for alcohol and cigarettes when you’re stressed can lead you to develop some bad habits. Substances can chemically alter your mood, but it becomes easy to become reliant on them – damaging your health in the process. The need can make you feel even more stressed, affecting both your mental and physical health.

Try looking for alternative ways to help you deal with stress, such as exercise, to provide a healthier outlet for your stress. If you are a smoker, start on the path to quitting by trying smoking alternatives that will help you give up.

Get more sleep

Do you struggle to sleep? Is stress the cause of your sleep problems? Or is it the lack of sleep that’s making you stressed? Whatever the answer, it’s important to know that good quality sleep matters. Problems sleeping can stem from different issues, such as not being able to get to sleep, going to bed too late and having the wrong environment for sleep.

Getting a good night’s sleep will help your mind and body to recover after a long day, leaving you feeling refreshed come morning. Some things you can do to improve your sleep include making sure the temperature in your room is comfortable and that your bedroom is free from distractions. You should be aiming to get 7-8 hours sleep a night, so go to bed earlier if you’re struggling to meet your recommended amount.

Tackle your problems head-on

Sometimes, the best way to deal with stress is to tackle your problems head-on. If you have a problem at work, talk to your boss about it – it won’t go away on its own. Meanwhile, talk to friends and family about how you’re feeling. Talking through your problems can help you feel as though a weight’s been lifted, which will put your mind at ease and even help you come to some solutions. There’s no need to suffer alone, a problem shared is a problem halved after all. If you’re really struggling to handle stress, and your health is being affected as a result, then consult your doctor – they’re there to help.

Managing stress can be difficult, but some positive lifestyle changes can help you to deal with it better. Find methods that work for you to help you overcome stress, and focus on making your body and mind stronger by taking care of yourself.

FEATURED PHOTO: Charisse Kenion