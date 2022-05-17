Visiting Ft. Lauderdale: A Guide For First-Timers

When visiting the Sunshine State, there are usually two areas that the majority of people choose: Orlando and Miami. Both of these areas have a completely different vibe from each other. Orlando is great for those looking to get lots of time at the state’s famous amusement parks, and Miami is chosen for those looking to enjoy a great time on the beach and live that VIP lifestyle. But there are so many other places that are just as amazing as these common locales, and one of those is the wonderful Fort Lauderdale. Situated along the east coast, Ft. Lauderdale benefits from some very similar features to Miami and other beach cities in the state, but without everyone feeling the need to look and act like a celebrity. Here is our short guide for newcomers to Fort Lauderdale, including accommodation and food options as well as places to see and fun things to do around the city.

Somewhere To Stay

Naturally, one of the first considerations when going on vacation is where to stay. There is a huge amount of variety for visitors to this wonderful coastal city, ranging from luxury penthouse apartments and five-star hotels to budget rooms and hostels or even private villas to rent. Naturally, these will all vary in cost, but you can also factor location into your budget too. A place right on the beach is likely going to be somewhat more expensive than somewhere without sea views. However, if you’re willing to travel a bit further to the beach, either by walking or taking a cab, then you might end up saving some of your funds to use elsewhere. There is plenty of accommodation advice that you can find to help you with planning your stay, so be sure to do some research beforehand. The average cost of a hotel room for one person is around $75 per day, which is roughly about $30 to $40 cheaper than neighboring Miami.

Places To Eat

If you’re going to be eating at restaurants every day and don’t have the means to prepare your own food in your accommodation, you will have to budget slightly more than you otherwise would for your food during your stay. You’re likely looking at an average cost of about $40 per person per day for your daily food. Fort Lauderdale is home to some amazing culinary marvels, from tasty street foods to luxurious beach-side dining, boasting cuisine from across the globe. As Fort Lauderdale is coastal, we’d be remiss not to suggest trying out some local catches of the day. There are some incredibly tasty fish that can be found off the coast of Florida, such as mahi-mahi, snook, red snapper, and grouper.

Traveling To Fort Lauderdale

Flying to Fort Lauderdale is going to be your fastest and best option unless you’re looking at taking a long road trip through Florida and some of the other Southern States. You can find some fairly cheap flights, and it’s important to compare prices to find the best deal for you. You can also find a number of vacation packages for Ft. Lauderdale specifically, which will comprise flights and accommodation. If you’re looking at finding the cheapest time to visit, you’ll want to choose sometime around mid to late September, which is the off-peak season. However, due to the climate of Florida, you’ll still be experiencing average high temperatures of around 89 degrees—perfect for relaxing on the beach or taking in the sights around the city.

Transportation Options

If you’re planning to stay in downtown Fort Lauderdale, then you’ll probably want to avoid renting a car. The excessive charges you’ll find versus the amount of time you’ll even use it just makes it not worthwhile. However, if you’re staying on the outskirts of the city, it may be a good option, and parking at hotels is likely to be free too, compared to hotels in the city center. There are plenty of public transport options available, but remember that if you’re looking at making an excursion elsewhere, such as to the Disney parks in the north, it’ll take you a good three and a half hours to get there by car, or even longer if you plan to take public transport. Having your own car for these trips is your best option.

Fun Excursions

There are plenty of amazing things to do and see in and around Fort Lauderdale that don’t require hours of driving. One particularly exciting option is to take a stand-up paddleboard around the 300 miles of waterways throughout the city. It’s not called the “Venice of America” for nothing. If you’re interested in trying something a bit further out to sea, why not take a fishing tour and return to one of the many restaurants that’ll cook up your catch for you? Or you could head underwater on a scuba diving or snorkeling tour to see some of the amazing sea life of the Floridian coastline. Or, the further inland, you have the everglades, where you might catch a glimpse of a gator from the safety of an airboat. There are countless things to try when visiting Fort Lauderdale and we highly recommend planning some of these activities beforehand so that you’re not disappointed if they’re fully booked on arrival.









